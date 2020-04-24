Live Stream: Peace of Mind Morning Retreat: 9 a.m.-12:45 p.m. International Kadampa Retreat Center Grand Canyon. Peace of Mind Morning Retreat with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. ​Going stir crazy? Tame your mind with three profound meditations for developing inner peace and a good heart. Each session will include practical advice on how to meditate and a guided meditation. Registration: It is essential to register to receive the live stream link.https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/fbad-peace-of-mind-retreat. About the Teacher: Kadam Michelle Gauthier is a Kadampa Buddhist Teacher at the IKRC Grand Canyon. She has been a disciple of Venerable Geshe Keslang Gyatso for 23 years. She is an inspiring example of Modern Buddhism in practice. She presents Buddha's teachings with beautiful clarity, warmth and sincerity, skillfully guiding people from all walks of life to find inner peace and lasting happiness. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/fbad-peace-of-mind-retreat.