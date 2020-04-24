Friday, April 24
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Editions: 12-1:30 p.m. We will be meeting vrtually on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime to write and discuss. Email flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com for the link to join our virtual writers cave! https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
Live Stream: 30 Minute Guided Meditation: 12-12:30 p.m. With Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join us for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
NAU's Virtual Symposium April 20-24, 2020: 12 a.m.-5 p.m. Join us for NAU's Virtual Symposium April 20-24. This university-wide celebration will feature more than 1,000 students from all disciplines sharing their creative discoveries, in-depth research, and scholarly work. All are welcome—NAU students, faculty, staff and the Flagstaff community! https://nau.edu/undergraduate-research/undergraduate-symposium/.
Outdoor Classroom Raffle Moves Online: In response to COVID-19, Benefactors of Red Rock State Park is moving their outdoor classroom raffle online. Through May 25, benefactors will be selling raffle tickets at their website www.benefactorsrrsp.org.
Saturday, April 25
Codependent Anonymous: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Phone Conference. We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy, loving relationships with our spirituality, ourselves and others. Phone number (425) 436-6355. Access Code 703117#
Live Stream: Peace of Mind Morning Retreat: 9 a.m.-12:45 p.m. International Kadampa Retreat Center Grand Canyon. Peace of Mind Morning Retreat with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Going stir crazy? Tame your mind with three profound meditations for developing inner peace and a good heart. Each session will include practical advice on how to meditate and a guided meditation. Registration: It is essential to register to receive the live stream link.https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/fbad-peace-of-mind-retreat. About the Teacher: Kadam Michelle Gauthier is a Kadampa Buddhist Teacher at the IKRC Grand Canyon. She has been a disciple of Venerable Geshe Keslang Gyatso for 23 years. She is an inspiring example of Modern Buddhism in practice. She presents Buddha's teachings with beautiful clarity, warmth and sincerity, skillfully guiding people from all walks of life to find inner peace and lasting happiness. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/fbad-peace-of-mind-retreat.
