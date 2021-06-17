Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Thursday, June 17
Streaming | Clark 125th Anniversary | Beta Scorpii: 9:30-10:15 p.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel, Flagstaff. Join us for a Livestream celebration of the 125th anniversary of the historic Clark Refractor! The program runs from 9:30-10:15 pm PDT and includes:Lowell Historian Kevin Schindler will discuss ways the Clark dome has been rotated through the years, including on pontoons in a trough of saltwater!Lowell educators at the Clark Refractor will share live views of the star Beta Scorpii, the object that Dr. VM Slipher studied more than a century ago in proving the existence of interstellar gas.Lowell Astronomer Dr. Kyler Kuehn will join Schindler to discuss the relevance of Slipher's discoveries to modern-day research, particularly Kuehn's work with the Dark Energy Survey and the Southern Stellar Stream Spectroscopic Survey. Heather Craig, hcraig@lowell.edu, 3033059904. https://youtu.be/R8bvbSpMmF0.
Stand Tall - Don't Fall: 11 a.m.-noon;Flagstaff; 928-863-0595; Free; A program to develop stability, clarity, resilience. Lift your mood, improve coordination, regain lost skills and abilities. Levels ONE & TWO; https://go.evvnt.com/787911-0.
NAU Virtual Summer Seminar Series: The Science of Using Humor in Science Communication: 5:30-7 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-523-2672; Northern Arizona University’s Summer Seminar Series, “An Open Door: Diversity in 2021” explores diversity and inclusion through multiple lenses and features engaging and timely topics;
S.E.Willis at Charly's Every Thursday Night: 6:30-9 p.m.; Charly's Pub & Grill, 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff; 510-599-0857; S.E.Willis plays blues, boogie and Americana on the 7' grand piano.
Watercolor @ The Arb: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The Arboretum @ Flagstaff, 4001 South Woody Mountain Road, Flagstaff. Member: $35 | Non-Member: $40. Turn those beautiful vacation photos into a stunning watercolor painting with instructor Debbie Mechigian. You will learn wet on wet, wet on dry washing and glazing techniques to produce a painting. Please bring a photo, pencil, ruler, watercolor paints and 140lb. stretched watercolor paper or paper block. Supply kits will be available for $30.00 but require 3 weeks notice.9 am to noon. Outside. Limited to 10 socially-distanced participants.Reservations required at TheArb.org. Jamie Paul, jamie.paul@thearb.org.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Friday, June 18
COVID VACCINES Mon/Wed/Fri Mornings: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.; Vera Whole Health - Flagstaff, 1500 E. Cedar Ave., #80, Flagstaff; Free; COVID VACCINES MON - WED - FRI MORNINGS; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/covid-vaccines-monwedfri-mornings-tickets-150236139337.
