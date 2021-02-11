Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, or because of the current snowstorm, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Thursday, Feb. 11
CCC Comet Talk: "The Science of Hacking Your Brain": 6-7 p.m. Virtual Online Via Zoom. Coconino Community College Community Education is proud to present: CCC Comet Talk "The Science of Hacking Your Brain" An Exploration of the Human Mind presented by Clinical Hypnotherapist & Certified Medial Support Specialist, Craig Meriwether. Coconino Community College Comet Talk:"The Science of Hacking Your Brain" An Exploration of the Human Mind; 7 p.m.Free Online Zoom Webinar. CCC Comet Talks are free and open to the public. RSVP required - register online at: https://coconino.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_O1Dim119T6-pNMkiTY6MMA?fbclid=IwAR1lPBr9EngMTz8gDuBJUNK72wB3JtyextCQMWoSAB0 uzCzZr5qE2pvBPEU. Join CCC Community Education for a fascinating look at the human brain and learn helpful tricks to quickly end emotional upset, enhance creativity and intuition, and manage anxiety, fear and stress. For more details, please contact CCC Extended Learning Operations Coordinator, meghan.remington@coconino.edu, call (928) 226-4174, or visit www.coconino.edu/comet-talks. CCC PR/Marketing, coconino@coconino.edu, 928-226-4312. https://coconino.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_O1Dim119T6-pNMkiTY6MMA?fbclid=IwAR1lPBr9EngMTz8gDuBJUNK72wB3JtyextCQMWoSAB0uzCzZr5qE2pvBPEU.
Family Court 101: 12-12:45 p.m. Online. Join us for this free online Legal Talk about the steps in a divorce, legal separation or custody case at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. http://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Bankruptcy: 10-10:45 a.m. Online. Filing for Bankruptcy? Join us for this free and informative overview on Bankruptcy by attorney Michael Gordon of Gordon & Gordon Attorneys at Law, P.L.L.C. online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov.
Climate Emergency Open House: 6-7 p.m.; Virtual, Flagstaff; (928) 213-2145; Join the Sustainability Program for a live virtual Q&A session to hear updates to the Climate Plan, actions moving forward, and answers to all your Climate Emergency questions!; https://go.evvnt.com/730936-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722
Friday, Feb. 12
Avalanche Training Level II: 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.; Arizona Snowbowl, 9300 N. Snow Bowl Road, Flagstaff; $500; This course will build upon skills and theory covered in the Level 1 Avalanche Course, which students are required to have completed; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/avalanche-training-level-ii-feb-12-15-2020-registration-127210252289.
Aphrodisiac VDay Cooking Class (ONLINE): Multiple dates; 6-8 p.m.; 211 W. Aspen Ave.; Free to $49.99; Enjoy a truly fun, unique, romantic event from the safety of your home. Don't fail VDay due to quarantine; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aphrodisiac-vday-cooking-class-online-multiple-dates-tickets-136603523817.
"The Artist's Wife": Sedona Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the new drama "The Artist's Wife" showing Feb. 12-18 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Lena Olin and Bruce Dern give career-defining performances as a couple facing their golden years amidst the challenges of dementia and unrealized dreams in "The Artist's Wife." Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
"Audrey: More Than An Icon" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning new documentary "Audrey: More Than An Icon" showing Feb. 12-18 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Filmmaker Helena Coan examines the remarkable life and career of actress, fashion icon and humanitarian Audrey Hepburn in "Audrey: More Than An Icon".Audrey Hepburn won her first Academy Award at the age of 24 and went on to become one of the world's greatest cultural icons: a once-in-a-generation beauty, and legendary star of Hollywood's Golden Age, whose style and pioneering collaboration with Hubert de Givenchy continues to inspire. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
