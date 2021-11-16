Wednesday, Nov. 17

'Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road' Film Premiere: The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join cinemas around the globe for a worldwide theatrical premiere of “Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road” showing Nov. 17-24 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Join The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson on an intimate journey through his legendary career as he reminisces with Rolling Stone editor and longtime friend, Jason Fine. “Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road” features a new song written and performed by Wilson and interviews with Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Nick Jonas, Linda Perry, Jim James, Gustavo Dudamel and Al Jardine. “Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Nov. 17-24. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Friday, Sunday and Tuesday, Nov. 17, 19, 21 and 23; and 4 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, Nov. 22 and 24. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.