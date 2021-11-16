Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
CAL/SBS Film Series: Tó éí ’iiná até (Water is Life): The College of Arts & Letters/College of Social and Behavioral Sciences Film Series celebrates Native American Heritage Month with a free screening of a documentary looking at how water affects the lives of some native people in our area. Tó éí ’iiná até (Water is Life) explores the impact of industrialization and its ramifications on the environment, particularly its impact on the Navajo Nation, including political strife among tribal members and government leaders. While water scarcity and environmental degradation are growing global concerns, Peaches and Hoyungawa’s film foregrounds the efforts of the Indigenous environmental organization, Black Mesa water Coalition, and the regional efforts in Arizona to negotiate this complex economic and political crisis. Q & A session with filmmaker Deidra Peaches to follow the film! Masks required. More info: https://nau.edu/cal/film-series/
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
'Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road' Film Premiere: The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join cinemas around the globe for a worldwide theatrical premiere of “Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road” showing Nov. 17-24 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Join The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson on an intimate journey through his legendary career as he reminisces with Rolling Stone editor and longtime friend, Jason Fine. “Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road” features a new song written and performed by Wilson and interviews with Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Nick Jonas, Linda Perry, Jim James, Gustavo Dudamel and Al Jardine. “Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Nov. 17-24. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Friday, Sunday and Tuesday, Nov. 17, 19, 21 and 23; and 4 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, Nov. 22 and 24. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Peak Scents & Voices of Flowers & Wild Heart Farm: 3 p.m., 1000 E. Butler Ave. Experience the Voices of Flowers Perfume with a Purpose for Chakra balancing. Purchase a lovely bouquet or wreath from Wild Heart Farm. Peruse Peak Scents new Beauty Lab and experience our plant based skincare products.
Wednesday Bingo: 6 p.m. Come and play one of America's favorite games for cash prizes! Snack bar available. American Legion, 204 W. Birch Ave. FlagstaffAL3@gmail.com, 928-773-0084.
The GELL Center’s Global Film Series: Benvenuto Presidente!: The Global Engagement and Language Learning Center’s films for the semester will celebrate award-winning films from across the globe in nine different languages. Free and open to the public. Masks required. Join us Wednesday, Nov. 17th, in Liberal Arts Room 136 for a screening of Welcome, Mr. President, the 2013 Italian comedy film directed by Riccardo Milani and starring Claudio Bisio. Film in Italian with English subtitles. More details at https://sites.google.com/nau.edu/gellcenter/events/global-film-series
