Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, or because of the current snowstorm, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Wednesday, March 31
Wednesday Bingo: 7-9 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 774-7682; Wednesday evening bingo; https://go.evvnt.com/749434-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Thursday, April 1
"Great Voices Sing John Denver" Anniversary Encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. A beloved festival favorite returns to Sedona on Thursday, April 1 when the Sedona International Film Festival celebrates the 9-year anniversary of its Mary D. Fisher Theatre by hosting the big screen encore of "Great Voices Sing John Denver". There will be two shows at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. All tickets are only $9 each in honor of this special 9-year anniversary celebration. "We are honored to bring back this must-see musical event for John Denver fans! It was such a hit when it debuted to a rousing standing ovation at our festival and when it played at our Mary D. Fisher Theatre," said festival director Patrick Schweiss. "This special encore is our way of saying thank you to all of Sedona and the Verde Valley for supporting our theatre, our festival and all of our events." All tickets are only $9 for this special 9-year anniversary celebration. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.
"War Horse" from the National Theatre of London: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. London's West End Theatre returns to Sedona when the Sedona International Film Festival celebrates the 9-year anniversary of its Mary D. Fisher Theatre by hosting the big screen encore of "War Horse". There will be a special anniversary screening on Thursday, April 1 at 4 p.m. at a special ticket price of $9 in honor of this special 9-year anniversary celebration. "War Horse" will also have matinee performances on Saturday and Sunday, April 3 and 4 at 1 p.m. at the regular ticket price.Since its first performance at the National Theatre in 2007, "War Horse" has become an international smash hit, capturing the imagination of four million people around the world. The production won five Tony Awards when it moved to Broadway.Based on the novel by Michael Morpurgo, "War Horse" is the powerful story of a young boy called Albert and his beloved horse, Joey, who has been requisitioned to fight for the British in World War I. All tickets are only $9 for this special 9-year anniversary celebration.Additionally, "War Horse" will have matinee shows on Saturday and Sunday, April 3 and 4 at 1 p.m. Weekend tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members.Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.Tickets $9-$15. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
