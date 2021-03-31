"War Horse" from the National Theatre of London: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. London's West End Theatre returns to Sedona when the Sedona International Film Festival celebrates the 9-year anniversary of its Mary D. Fisher Theatre by hosting the big screen encore of "War Horse". There will be a special anniversary screening on Thursday, April 1 at 4 p.m. at a special ticket price of $9 in honor of this special 9-year anniversary celebration. "War Horse" will also have matinee performances on Saturday and Sunday, April 3 and 4 at 1 p.m. at the regular ticket price.Since its first performance at the National Theatre in 2007, "War Horse" has become an international smash hit, capturing the imagination of four million people around the world. The production won five Tony Awards when it moved to Broadway.Based on the novel by Michael Morpurgo, "War Horse" is the powerful story of a young boy called Albert and his beloved horse, Joey, who has been requisitioned to fight for the British in World War I. All tickets are only $9 for this special 9-year anniversary celebration.Additionally, "War Horse" will have matinee shows on Saturday and Sunday, April 3 and 4 at 1 p.m. Weekend tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members.Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.Tickets $9-$15. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.