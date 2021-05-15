Saturday, May 15

Streaming | National Astronomy Day 2021: 8:30-9:30 p.m. Lowell Observatory Youtube Channel, https://youtu.be/tKW1P4Q0rjo, Flagstaff. National Astronomy Day 2021. On Saturday, May 15, Lowell Observatory is hosting a livestream in celebration of National Astronomy Day and the 125th anniversary of the historic Clark Telescope! Starting at 8:30pm PDT, join Lowell educators at the Clark Telescope for live looks at the Sombrero Galaxy, the first object that was observed to have Red Shift by Vesto Slipher! Lowell astronomer Deidre Hunter will discuss the Sombrero's importance to Slipher's research on what we know today as galaxies, her own modern-day galaxy research, and how she got interested in astronomy. You'll also hear all about the Clark's fascinating history and its place in popular culture. Heather Craig, hcraig@lowell.edu, 9287743358. https://youtu.be/tKW1P4Q0rjo.