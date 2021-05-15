Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Saturday, May 15
Streaming | National Astronomy Day 2021: 8:30-9:30 p.m. Lowell Observatory Youtube Channel, https://youtu.be/tKW1P4Q0rjo, Flagstaff. National Astronomy Day 2021. On Saturday, May 15, Lowell Observatory is hosting a livestream in celebration of National Astronomy Day and the 125th anniversary of the historic Clark Telescope! Starting at 8:30pm PDT, join Lowell educators at the Clark Telescope for live looks at the Sombrero Galaxy, the first object that was observed to have Red Shift by Vesto Slipher! Lowell astronomer Deidre Hunter will discuss the Sombrero's importance to Slipher's research on what we know today as galaxies, her own modern-day galaxy research, and how she got interested in astronomy. You'll also hear all about the Clark's fascinating history and its place in popular culture. Heather Craig, hcraig@lowell.edu, 9287743358. https://youtu.be/tKW1P4Q0rjo.
Garden Workshop and Food Stories Series: Intro to High Altitude Gardening: 10-11 a.m.; 900 S. O'Leary St., 900 S. O'Leary St., Flagstaff; Free; Join us for a series of FREE garden and food related workshops throughout the growing season hosted at the city-sponsored community gardens; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/garden-workshop-and-food-stories-series-intro-to-high-altitude-gardening-tickets-152442255891.
Youth / Teen Lyra Performance: 2 p.m.; Momentum Aerial, 1802 W. Kaibab Lane, Studio B, Suite 150, Flagstaff; $12; Welcome in the summer season with this beautiful showcase featuring Momentum Aerial's Youth and Teen lyra student performers; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/youth-teen-lyra-performance-tickets-153383404893.
Youth / Teen Trapeze Performance: 4-5 p.m.; Momentum Aerial, 1802 W. Kaibab Lane, Studio B, Suite 150, Flagstaff; $12; Welcome in the summer season with this beautiful showcase featuring Momentum Aerial's Youth and Teen trapeze student performers; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/youth-teen-trapeze-performance-tickets-153385874279.
Adult Trapeze Performance: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.; Momentum Aerial, 1802 W. Kaibab Lane, Studio B, Suite 150, Flagstaff; $12; Welcome in the summer season with this beautiful showcase featuring Momentum Aerial's adult trapeze student performers; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/adult-trapeze-performance-tickets-153385274485.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Sunday, May 16
Flagstaff Community Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon; Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-853-2382; Outdoor Farmers Market in the heart of Downtown Flagstaff; https://go.evvnt.com/782526-0.
Pole Showcase: 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Momentum Aerial, 1802 W. Kaibab Lane, Studio A, Suite 170, Flagstaff; $12; Join us for the Pole Showcase, featuring dances from the pole program’s Spring semester 2021; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pole-showcase-tickets-153885643101.
