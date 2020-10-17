"Tosca" Met Opera Encore: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the encore of the Met Opera production of Puccini's "Tosca" (from the 2018 season) at 10 a.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.There will be a pre-opera talk at 9 a.m. led by Deborah Raymond. "Tosca" from the Metropolitan Opera will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 10:00 a.m. with a pre-opera talk by Deborah Raymond starting at 9 a.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information and to order tickets online, visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.