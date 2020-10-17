Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Saturday, Oct. 17
Under the Stars at the Orpheum Theater Featuring: The Bayou Bandits: Evening Session: 6:15 p.m. Orpheum Presents, 15 W Aspen Ave, Flagstaff. With our COVID-safe protocols developed and in place, we are excited to announce a new series of outdoor, live events. Under the Stars at The Orpheum Theater will be held in The Orpheum Theater's private lot. Join us for a night of Southern Rock with The Bayou Bandits! Tickets are very limited to keep social distancing a priority. A ticket purchase will reserve your seats. $40.00 - $80.00. https://www.orpheumflagstaff.com/e/under-the-stars-at-the-orpheum-theater-featuring-the-bayou-bandits-123736462089/.
Under the Stars at the Orpheum Theater Featuring: The Bayou Bandits - Sunset Session: 4:30 p.m. Orpheum Presents, 15 W Aspen Ave, Flagstaff. With our COVID-safe protocols developed and in place, we are excited to announce a new series of outdoor, live events. Under the Stars at The Orpheum Theater will be held in The Orpheum Theater's private lot. Join us for a night of Southern Rock with The Bayou Bandits! $40.00 - $80.00. https://www.orpheumflagstaff.com/e/under-the-stars-at-the-orpheum-theater-featuring-bayou-bandits-123735725887/.
Raptor Watching!: 12:30-8:30 p.m. Flagstaff. Raptor Watching! Michele Losee, michele@raptorfalconrycenter.org, 9285223472. https://raptorfalconrycenter.org/raptorandfalconryexperiences/raptorwatching.
"Tosca" Met Opera Encore: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the encore of the Met Opera production of Puccini's "Tosca" (from the 2018 season) at 10 a.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.There will be a pre-opera talk at 9 a.m. led by Deborah Raymond. "Tosca" from the Metropolitan Opera will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 10:00 a.m. with a pre-opera talk by Deborah Raymond starting at 9 a.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information and to order tickets online, visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Prenatal Yoga: 9-10 a.m.; Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff; 928-607-3706; $10; Prenatal Yoga with Alessandra. Relaxation; https://go.evvnt.com/639174-0.
Codependent Anonymous: 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Eastburn Education Center, Building #027, Northern Arizona University, 639 Riordan Ranch St., Flagstaff; (907)-957-0556; We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy; https://go.evvnt.com/638655-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555717126.
Saturday Bingo: 12-3 p.m.; American Legion-Mark A. Moore Post 3, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-7682; Saturday Bingo supports the programs of the American Legion Post #3; https://go.evvnt.com/696002-0.
Downtown Flagstaff Haunted History Tour: 5:30-8:45 p.m.; Downtown Flagstaff, 211 E. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-224-0518; $20; Freaky Flagstaff Foottours takes you on a 75 minute walking tour where we explore downtown Flagstaff's haunted past. Join us for spooky good time! Tours are Thur-Sun, 5:30-6:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.-8:45 p.m.; https://go.evvnt.com/691118-0.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: 5:30-6:15 p.m.; Oct. 17, Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff; $15; Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:15am; https://go.evvnt.com/639476-0.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915231362.
Dance Flagstaff Every 3rd Saturday at The McMillan with DJ Bear Cole: 10 p.m.- Oct. 18, 2 a.m.; The McMillan Bar and Kitchen, 2 Historic Rte. 66, Flagstaff; 480-703-3980; Free; "Dance Flagstaff is an on going event centered around people that want to dance! If you go out with one thing in mind, to dance, this is the night for you!; https://go.evvnt.com/632770-0.
Sunday, Oct. 18
Flagstaff Community Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon; 400 W. Elm Ave., 400 W. Elm Ave., Flagstaff; 928-853-2382; Outdoor farmers market featuring fresh, regional fruits and vegetables, tamales, bread, honey, salsa, humanely raised beef, nest run eggs and more!; https://go.evvnt.com/672904-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555719132.
New Class: Furniture Restoration: 1-3 p.m.; Coco-op, 1155 W. Kaibab Lane, Flagstaff; $30; Furniture restoration overview class- Oct 18 1-3PM; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-class-furniture-restoration-tickets-124352233879.
Open Mic Sunday: 2-8 p.m.; The Museum Club, 3404 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; 928-310-2333; Our stage is your stage every Sunday with our open mic; https://go.evvnt.com/639397-0.
Downtown Flagstaff Haunted History Tour: 5:30-8:45 p.m.; Downtown Flagstaff, 211 E. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-224-0518; $20; Freaky Flagstaff Foottours takes you on a 75 minute walking tour where we explore downtown Flagstaff's haunted past. Join us for spooky good time! Tours are Thur-Sun, 5:30-6:45PM and 7:30PM-8:45PM; https://go.evvnt.com/691117-0.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915233368.
All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
