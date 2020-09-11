Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Friday, Sep. 11
Under the Stars at The Orpheum Theater feat. Ill Divo, Jaybird, Jean Jacket: The Orpheum Theater, 15 W. Aspen Ave. Early show: 7-9 p.m., Late Show: 9:30 p.m. Don't miss out on these bands live at the Orpheum Theater, an outdoor live concert not to miss. Tickets $36-$72. For more, visit www.orpheumflagstaff.com
Landlord-Tenant Clinic: 11-11:45 a.m. Online. Housing Problems? Join us for this free Legal Talk by DNA-People's Legal Services to get more information about your landlord/tenant issue or to answer general housing questions online at: azcourthelp.org/public-events.
'Tesla' Sedona Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Ste. A3, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of "Tesla" showing Sept. 11-17. Brilliant, visionary Nikola Tesla (Ethan Hawke) fights an uphill battle to bring his revolutionary electrical system to fruition, then faces thornier challenges with his new system for worldwide wireless energy. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11, 12 and 13; and 7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 14, 16 and 17. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.
'Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Ste. A3, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of "Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President" showing Sept. 11-17. When Jimmy Carter was just a kid in south Georgia, he loved gospel music so much that he didn't need the hymn book to sing along. As it turned out, this lifelong passion for music gave him an unexpected edge as a presidential candidate. Through folk, soul, jazz, and rock 'n' roll, Carter tapped into a force that transcended racial and generational divides, and often party lines. Part-rockumentary, part-presidential portrait, "Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President" combines rare archival footage with era-defining live performances. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11, 12 and 13; and 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 14, 16 and 17. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.
Flagstaff 911 Tower Challenge 2020: Walkup Skydome — NAU, 1705 S. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. 7-10 a.m., Tickets Free-$35. Climb 2071 steps representing the 110 floors of the Twin Towers on 9.11.2020.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Edition: Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library online event. 928-213-2331. 12-1:30 p.m., Many authors have day jobs--the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the virtual Writer's Table. Learn more at the library's Facebook page.
Saturday, Sep. 12
At Home With The Orpheum Theater Featuring: Parker Jenkins Band: Virtual: 7 p.m. The Orpheum Theater presents: Parker Jenkins Band with Stephy Leigh Griffin. This episode of At Home with The Orpheum Theater featuring Parker Jenkins Band will be broadcast starting at 7 p.m. #SaveOurStages: At Home with The Orpheum Theater is produced by The Orpheum Theater in downtown Flagstaff, Arizona as a fundraiser to keep YOUR local, independent music venue alive during these challenging times. You can make a donation on the night of the show or right now. To help sustain The Orpheum now, make a donation at any one of the following: GoFundMe: gofundme.com/OrpheumFlagstaff. Venmo: @OrpheumFlagstaff and venmo.com/orpheumflagstaff. PayPal: orpheumtheater.flagstaff@gmail.com and paypal.me/orpheumflagstaffThe Parker Jenkins Band is a local, country music sensation that not only covers many country songs you already love, but also many original songs. Stephy Leigh Griffin's unique voice has been compared to the likes of Loretta Lynn, Ellie King, Wanda Jackson and Gillian Welch. A little country, a little soul, and a lot of heart. Stephy is proud to represent Prescott, Arizona's ever-growing Americana music scene. (928) 556-1580. $5-$18. https://www.orpheumflagstaff.com/e/at-home-with-the-orpheum-theater-featuring-parker-jenkins-band-116534183881/.
Live Stream: Peace of Mind Retreat: 9 a.m.-12:45 p.m. International Kadampa Retreat Center Grand Canyon. The meditation on the clarity of the mind helps us to experience mental clarity and inner peace by meditating on our mind itself. This beginner retreat introduces simple meditation techniques and includes practical advice on how to maintain the experience of inner peace in daily life. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/sept12-peaceofmindretreat.
Rotary Clubs' Online Auction to Benefit Navajo Water Project: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rotary clubs of Flagstaff, Sedona, Sedona Village, and Verde Valley are collaborating to hold an online charitable auction of gift cards/certificates from local businesses and organizations to help them during this difficult time. Rotarians and friends of Rotary have purchased gift cards/certificates from their favorite businesses and nonprofits and donated them to this Rotary auction. The establishments win twice — once with the purchase of the gift certificates (WIN) and a second time when the purchaser of the gift certificate frequents the establishment and, in most cases, spends beyond the value of the gift certificate (WIN). Visit CharityAuctionsToday.com. The beneficiary of the auction is Rotary's Navajo Water Project. This project installs in-home water systems to families in Arizona. Over 200 water systems have been installed on the Navajo Reservation since 2017. Auction items can be previewed at https://www.charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/Rotary-Navajo-Water-Project-12350.
Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra Golf Tournament: Continental Country Club, 2380 N. Oakmont Drive, Flagstaff. 928-774-5107. 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Tickets $150. The Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra announces a new event this season for the whole community, inviting golf enthusiasts to a fun and challenging day at Continental Country Club.
Codependent Anonymous: Eastburn Education Center, Building #027, Northern Arizona University, 639 Riordan Ranch St., Flagstaff. (907)-957-0556. 9:30-10:30 a.m., We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy.
Flagstaff Climate Forum: 928-213-2145. 11 a.m.-noon, Free. Join the City of Flagstaff Sustainability Program via Zoom in a conversation about City Council's Climate Emergency Declaration and what that means for the community.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff. 5:30-6:15 p.m., Tickets $15. Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:15am.
Going With The Flow, 13,500 years of Grand Canyon River Running History in 60 Minutes: Flagstaff. 7-8 p.m., Free. We as a species have been playing with the waters of the Colorado River for at least 13,500 years. This 60 minute presentation talks about many unsung river travelers going back thousands of years. This Zoom presentation will be hosted by the Riordan State Park and will be a fundraising benefit for Riordan. For more, visit https://azdailysun.com/events/?_ev_id=678988_going_with_the_flow,_13,500_years_of_grand_canyon_river_running_history_in_60_minutes
Career Event for COCONINO COMM COLLEGE Students & 2020 Graduates: Career Event, at the CCC Lone Tree campus. 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Free. Career Event for Colleges Students & 2020 Graduates Virtual Event Options Available. Soporte en español disponible.
Career Event for NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY Students & 2020 Graduates: Career Event, Knoles Drive. 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Free. Career Event for Colleges Students & 2020 Graduates Virtual Event Options Available. Soporte en español disponible.
Career Event for CollegeAmerica Students & 2020 Graduate: At the College America campus off Milton Rd. in Flagstaff. 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Free. Career Event for Colleges Students & 2020 Graduates Virtual Event Options Available. Soporte en español disponible.
