Writers Who Lunch Virtual Edition: Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library online event. 928-213-2331. 12-1:30 p.m., Many authors have day jobs--the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the virtual Writer's Table. Learn more at the library's Facebook page.

Saturday, Sep. 12

At Home With The Orpheum Theater Featuring: Parker Jenkins Band: Virtual: 7 p.m. The Orpheum Theater presents: Parker Jenkins Band with Stephy Leigh Griffin. This episode of At Home with The Orpheum Theater featuring Parker Jenkins Band will be broadcast starting at 7 p.m. #SaveOurStages: At Home with The Orpheum Theater is produced by The Orpheum Theater in downtown Flagstaff, Arizona as a fundraiser to keep YOUR local, independent music venue alive during these challenging times. You can make a donation on the night of the show or right now. To help sustain The Orpheum now, make a donation at any one of the following: GoFundMe: gofundme.com/OrpheumFlagstaff. Venmo: @OrpheumFlagstaff and venmo.com/orpheumflagstaff. PayPal: orpheumtheater.flagstaff@gmail.com and paypal.me/orpheumflagstaffThe Parker Jenkins Band is a local, country music sensation that not only covers many country songs you already love, but also many original songs. Stephy Leigh Griffin's unique voice has been compared to the likes of Loretta Lynn, Ellie King, Wanda Jackson and Gillian Welch. A little country, a little soul, and a lot of heart. Stephy is proud to represent Prescott, Arizona's ever-growing Americana music scene. (928) 556-1580. $5-$18. https://www.orpheumflagstaff.com/e/at-home-with-the-orpheum-theater-featuring-parker-jenkins-band-116534183881/.