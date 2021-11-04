Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.

Thursday, Nov. 4

Area Plan Meeting: The Doney Park Timberline Fernwood Area Plan Meeting will be held on zoom.us on Thursday, Nov. 4, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. We will be reviewing public comments from the open house and making possible changes to the draft plan. Public comments will be taken at the beginning and end of the meeting. Make sure your voice is heard on the Area Plan which will guide development and zoning decisions in this area for the next 20 years! More information, including the current draft plan, can be found at coconino.az.gov/DPTFAreaPlan. Below the agenda on that webpage, it says “Click here” to view the draft Vision, Goals, and Policies document. To make comments on the plan, e-mail Melissa Shaw, Long Range Planner, Coconino County at mshaw@coconino.az.gov. Meeting dial-in instructions: Go to www.zoom.us, Meeting ID: 827 6272 4231, Passcode: 424090, Dial in: 1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose), use above meeting ID and passcode.