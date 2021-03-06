Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, or because of the current snowstorm, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Saturday, March 6
Codependent Anonymous: 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Eastburn Education Center, Building #027, Northern Arizona University, 639 Riordan Ranch St., Flagstaff; (907)-957-0556; We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy; https://go.evvnt.com/638677-0.
Free Tax Prep: appointment only - drop off and pick up; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; E. Flagstaff Community Library, 3000 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff; 928-919-9277; Free Income Tax Preparation - drop off and pick up; https://go.evvnt.com/728960-0.
Lunch & Learn: Financial Aid: 2-1 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-523-1803; The Northern Arizona College Resource Center (NACRC) is happy to present a Lunch & Learn: College and Career Readiness series! All ages and families welcome to these free workshops!; https://go.evvnt.com/740044-0.
Online wilderness survival class: 6-9 p.m.; Flagstaff, self pace; $5 to $45; Learn basics of wilderness survival; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/online-wilderness-survival-class-tickets-136304172449.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Sunday, March 7
Larry Lindahl: Exploring the Ancient Southwest: 1-2:30 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. Join author and photographer Larry Lindahl on Sunday, March 7 or Thursday, March 11 at 1 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre in Sedona. Come enjoy "Exploring the Ancient Southwest;"a presentation of photos filled with the power and grace of ancient stone dwellings, rock art, and stunning cliff-top scenery. This program is presented by the Verde Valley Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society. Tickets are $10 to benefit the VVCAAS. Lindahl will share his personal collection of images of the fascinating culture that flourished in the Southwest from roughly 650-1200AD. Remnants of their story are scattered in pieces of pottery, rare cultivated agave, centuries-old corn cobs, and structures precariously perched in the alcoves of the sandstone cliffs. His entertaining stories cover his techniques to capture the beauty of their existence. Presentation is an hour and a half. His books will be for sale afterwards, including award-winning "Secret Sedona" and "The Ancient Southwest." Visit LarryLindahl.com for more information. Tickets are $10 to benefit the VVCAAS. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
