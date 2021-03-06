Sunday, March 7

Larry Lindahl: Exploring the Ancient Southwest: 1-2:30 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. Join author and photographer Larry Lindahl on Sunday, March 7 or Thursday, March 11 at 1 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre in Sedona. Come enjoy "Exploring the Ancient Southwest;"a presentation of photos filled with the power and grace of ancient stone dwellings, rock art, and stunning cliff-top scenery. This program is presented by the Verde Valley Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society. Tickets are $10 to benefit the VVCAAS. Lindahl will share his personal collection of images of the fascinating culture that flourished in the Southwest from roughly 650-1200AD. Remnants of their story are scattered in pieces of pottery, rare cultivated agave, centuries-old corn cobs, and structures precariously perched in the alcoves of the sandstone cliffs. His entertaining stories cover his techniques to capture the beauty of their existence. Presentation is an hour and a half. His books will be for sale afterwards, including award-winning "Secret Sedona" and "The Ancient Southwest." Visit LarryLindahl.com for more information. Tickets are $10 to benefit the VVCAAS. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.