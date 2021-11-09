Wednesday, Nov. 10

Flagstaff Premiere: 'A Gift from Bob': The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Flagstaff premiere of the heartwarming new film “A Gift from Bob” on Wednesday, Nov. 10 as part of the festival’s monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series. There will be one screening of the film at 7 p.m. at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres. Christmas gifts come in all shapes and sizes. For James (Luke Treadaway), a struggling street musician, a very special one arrives in the form of Bob, a strong-willed stray cat who wanders into James’s tiny flat. This Flagstaff Cinema Series Event is made possible by a grant from the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff. “A Gift from Bob” will be shown at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members ($10 for full-time students), and will be available starting at 6:00 p.m. that day in the Harkins lobby. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.