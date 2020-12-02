Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
CCC Comet Talk - Preserve & Protect: "Archeology's Role in National Parks": 6-7 p.m. Virtual Via Zoom. CCC Comet Talks are free, open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend. Preserve & Protect:"Archeology's Role in National Parks"6-7 p.m. Virtual Zoom Webinar Click this link to register https://coconino.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LW6qc5aYQneWWfwLUimybQ. A visit to any National Park is an opportunity for escape.Walk a random trail and be transported back in time - experience nature's beauty and history untouched.But what keeps it that way?Discover the answers to this question and more as we take a close look at archeology in the National Park Service.Join presenter Amy Schott, PhD - Lead Archeologist at the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area & Rainbow Bridge National Monument in an exploration of diverse sites throughout Northern Arizona.At the conclusion of this talk, you'll gain a greater understanding of the delicate balance between preservation and public enjoyment.For more details, please contact CCC Community Education Coordinator meghan.remington@coconino.edu, call (928) 226- 4174, or visit www.coconino.edu/comet-talks. CCC PR/Marketing, coconino@coconino.edu, 928-226-4312. http://www.coconino.edu/comet-talks.
CASA: Court Appointed Special Advocates program: 12-12:45 p.m. Online. Join us for this free Legal Talk on the CASA program. CASA volunteers are everyday citizens that are appointed by a judge to speak up for abused and neglected children. Volunteers serve as fact-finders by researching the circumstances of a child's case and then making a recommendation to the court that represents the best interests of the child. This talk is online at: azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/.
December First Shots: 5:30-7:45 p.m.; Timberline Firearms and Training, 11972 N. Highway 89, Flagstaff; $20; Our First Shots class is the best place to "Take your first shots!"; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/december-first-shots-tickets-128564121749.
Home Energy Efficiency Workshop: 6-7 p.m.; 928-213-2144; Free; House too Cold? Join us for a one hour tutorial on how to save money and energy in your home; https://go.evvnt.com/714692-0.
Bridge Church Christmas Party: 6-9 p.m.; 3926 S. Walapai Drive, 3926 S. Walapai Drive, Flagstaff; Free; RSVP for Wednesday, December 2nd; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bridge-church-christmas-party-tickets-130291155353.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915313608.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555801378.
Thursday, Dec. 3
Let's Cook! Holiday Treats That Make You Happy & Healthy: 12-7 p.m. Online Via Zoom. Let's Cook! Holiday Treats That Make You Happy & Healthy with Chris Kalinich of Plant 2 Platter and Coconino Community College Community Education.In this interactive, non-credit virtual cooking class you will join Chris in her kitchen to learn how to create healthy and delectable treats guaranteed to wow your family and friends.Chris will teach you easy to learn, step-by-step recipes that use common ingredients. $22 Per Person/Per Virtual Culinary Class12-1 p.m. 6-7 p.m. Online via ZoomClick this link to register https://coconino-community-college.coursestorm.com/category/culinary. You'll receive an email with Zoom information from Coconino Community College 24 hours prior to the class, along with class recipes for the session. For more details, please contact CCC Community Education Coordinator meghan.remington@coconino.edu, call (928) 226- 4174, or visit www.coconino.edu/community-education. CCC PR/Marketing, coconino@coconino.edu, 928-226-4312.$22. https://coconino-community-college.coursestorm.com/category/culinary..
Setting Aside a Criminal Judgment: 10-10:45 a.m. Online. Join us for this free Legal Talk by Ryan Stevens of Griffen & Stevens Law Firm, PLLC on how to set aside a felony or misdemeanor online at: azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. http://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Winter Art Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Museum of Northern Arizona, 3101 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff; 928-774-5211; For two weeks in December a quaint holiday village will appear at the foot of the San Francisco Peaks, across Fort Valley Rd from the Museum of Northern Arizona exhibits building; https://go.evvnt.com/714558-0.
Postpartum Support Group: 10-11 a.m.; Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff; 928-607-3706; The postpartum period can be one of the most challenging times of your life; https://go.evvnt.com/639018-0.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: 5:30-6:15 p.m.; Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff; $15; Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:15am; https://go.evvnt.com/639491-0.
NAMI Support Groups: 5:30-7 p.m.; Hope Community Church, 3700 N. Fanning Drive, Flagstaff; (928) 606-6448; Free; NAMI Flagstaff (National Alliance on Mental Illness) offers two support groups: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group for adults who have experienced the symptoms of a mental health condition; https://go.evvnt.com/634060-0.
The Written World: 6-8 p.m.; Road Brewing Co Mother, 1300 E. Butler Ave. St. 200, Flagstaff; 928-213-2331; Join the Flagstaff Public Library and meet other lovers of the written world. Time to write, connect & share. Free writing, writing challenges, workshops, and more!; https://go.evvnt.com/633649-0.
Drop In to Mindfulness: 6:30-8:15 p.m.; Flagstaff Federated Community Church, 400 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-235-5518; This year, we are exploring the Periodic Table of Happiness Elements! Happiness on all levels, from surface pleasure to deep inner peace. Is it possible?; https://go.evvnt.com/639867-0.
Capoeira Angola Adults Class: 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff; $15; Capoeira Angola is an art form that combines and draws elements from dance, martial arts, acrobatics, and music; https://go.evvnt.com/639578-0.
Karaoke at the Monte V: 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m.; Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge, 100 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff; Free; Karaoke with Ricky Bill; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/karaoke-at-the-monte-v-tickets-99094031917.
"Elvis: That's The Way It Is: Special Edition": Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join theaters around the world to present a special worldwide premiere of "Elvis: That's The Way It Is: Special Edition" playing Dec. 3-6 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. On July 31,1970, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Elvis Presley staged a triumphant return to the concert stage from which he had been absent for almost a decade. His series of concerts broke all box office records and completely re-energized the career of the King of Rock 'n' Roll. This feature-length documentary and concert film features performances including Love Me Tender, Blue Suede Shoes, Heartbreak Hotel and Suspicious Minds. Tickets are $15 general admission and $12.50 for Film Festival members and students. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
