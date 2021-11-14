Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Sunday, Nov. 14
'Mission: Joy' Film Encore: The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with SedonaKind to present the encore of the multiple award-winning film “Mission: Joy — Finding Happiness in Troubled Times” on Sunday, Nov. 14 as part of the Sedona Kindness Day celebration. There will be two shows at 1 and 4 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. The ticket price is a donation of $10 with proceeds to benefit the charity work and projects of SedonaKind. “Mission: Joy” has won acclaim and awards at prestigious film festivals around the world and was the closing night film at the recent Sedona International Film Festival. The film — and its powerful message — return to Sedona for this special encore by popular demand as the fitting observation of Sedona Kindness Day. “Mission: Joy — Finding Happiness in Troubled Times” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1 and 4 p.m. Tickets are a donation of $10. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Sunday Bingo: 1 p.m., at the American Legion, 204 W. Birch Ave. Come play one of America's favorite games for cash prizes! Snack bar available.
Ballroom Dancing - Lesson: Ballroom dance lesson followed by open dancing. Come learn and practice social ballroom, swing and Latin dances. This week a Cha Cha review and lesson will be taught. Come join a fun, encouraging community of dancers. Beginners, experienced dancers, singles, couples and students welcome. No partner needed. Cost $5.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Monday, Nov. 15
Go for Baroque: 7:30 p.m. San Francisco de Asís Catholic Church (1600 E. Route 66). Enjoy the intricacy of baroque choral music in this beautiful, resonant sanctuary. Guest soloists and orchestra will be featured in choral masterworks including Vivaldi's, Magnificat RV610, and choruses from Handel’s Messiah. This concert will also be live-streamed (more details to follow). Tickets are not needed for this concert. $15 suggested donations are greatly appreciated! Please read our COVID-19 Safety Protocols before attending this concert, https://www.masterchorale.net/covid-19.
VIY Series - Chainmaille: 7 p.m., Drinking Horn Mead Hall, 108 E. Route 66, Flagstaff. $5 * 21+ event. Did you know that chainmaille (or chainmail) can be used to create way more than just armor? Have you ever wanted to make some maille yourself!? Come join chainmaille artist Jared Nishimoto from Chang Maille Chainmaille Creations to learn the art of creating chainmaille. Participants will learn the basic European 4 in 1 weave and take home their very own chainmaille bracelet. The cost of the class is $5.00. Class limit is 10. Come by the Mead Hall to sign up or call 928-266-0425 for tickets.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
CAL/SBS Film Series: Tó éí ’iiná até (Water is Life): The College of Arts & Letters/College of Social and Behavioral Sciences Film Series celebrates Native American Heritage Month with a free screening of a documentary looking at how water affects the lives of some native people in our area. Tó éí ’iiná até (Water is Life) explores the impact of industrialization and its ramifications on the environment, particularly its impact on the Navajo Nation, including political strife among tribal members and government leaders. While water scarcity and environmental degradation are growing global concerns, Peaches and Hoyungawa’s film foregrounds the efforts of the Indigenous environmental organization, Black Mesa water Coalition, and the regional efforts in Arizona to negotiate this complex economic and political crisis. Q & A session with filmmaker Deidra Peaches to follow the film! Masks required. More info: https://nau.edu/cal/film-series/
