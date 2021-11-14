Sunday, Nov. 14

'Mission: Joy' Film Encore: The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with SedonaKind to present the encore of the multiple award-winning film “Mission: Joy — Finding Happiness in Troubled Times” on Sunday, Nov. 14 as part of the Sedona Kindness Day celebration. There will be two shows at 1 and 4 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. The ticket price is a donation of $10 with proceeds to benefit the charity work and projects of SedonaKind. “Mission: Joy” has won acclaim and awards at prestigious film festivals around the world and was the closing night film at the recent Sedona International Film Festival. The film — and its powerful message — return to Sedona for this special encore by popular demand as the fitting observation of Sedona Kindness Day. “Mission: Joy — Finding Happiness in Troubled Times” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1 and 4 p.m. Tickets are a donation of $10. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.