Tuesday, June 23

Refresh, Recharge, Restore: GROUNDING: (928) 863-0595. 11 a.m.-noon. Tickets $10. Integrate your mind and body with easy-to-do brain/body techniques to re-ground yourself -- feel strong and in control.

Writers Who Lunch Virtual Editions: Noon-1:30 p.m., Many authors have day jobs -- the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers. We will be meeting virtually on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime to write and discuss. Email flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com for the link to join our virtual writers cave. https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.

Prenatal Support Group: Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. Fourth St. (928) 607-3706. 5:30-6:30 p.m., Weekly support group for pregnant people who want to connect and share experiences with others.

Yuan Gong Qigong Class: First Congregational Church, 740 N. Turquoise Drive. (928) 525-6112. 6:30-8 p.m. $5. Have more life energy, learn the ancient art of Qigong for self-healing and self-empowerment. Beginners welcome.

All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0