Sunday, April 19

Outdoor Classroom Raffle Online: Red Rock State Park, 4050 Red Rock Loop Rd. In response to COVID-19, benefactors of Red Rock State Park is moving their outdoor classroom raffle online. Through May 25, Benefactors will be selling raffle tickets at their website www.benefactorsrrsp.org . This raffle will raise funds for building a new outdoor classroom to replace the one that washed away in the flood a year ago. The new classroom, to be built on safe higher ground, will host educational events for all ages, but particularly for young students. The Park's School Connection Program introduces over 1,500 area students each year to the wonders of the natural world. https://www.benefactorsrrsp.org .

Virtual Painting Class with Creative Spirits: 2 p.m.For this course, we'll be painting cherry blossoms on wine glasses. For $10, you will receive a log in code to join a Zoom meeting online, where one of our local instructors provide step by step instructions of the featured painting. We recommend you have the following, but hey, if you don’t have everything, use what you do and it will still be great! Wine glass, Beer glass or Mason Jar; multi-surface paint colors- red, blue, yellow, white and black, cup of water, drying cloth, and small brushes (or even paint pens!). Please call Flagstaff Michaels 928-774-4558 to order supplies for curbside pickup! One log on per household so we can keep our classes affordable and pay our artists, please. Ticket price includes a complimentary video link for replay of the class for up two weeks!