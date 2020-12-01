Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Coconino County Supervisors Meeting: 10 a.m.-11:59 p.m.; Coconino County Administration Building, 219 E. Cherry Ave., Flagstaff; 928-679-7144; Meetings held the first Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m. and the third Tuesday at 6 p.m; https://go.evvnt.com/642819-0.
Writers Who Lunch: 12-1:30 p.m.; Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-213-2331; Many authors have day jobs--the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the Writer's Table; https://go.evvnt.com/633877-0.
Prenatal Support Group: 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-607-3706; Weekly support group for pregnant people who want to connect and share experiences with others; https://go.evvnt.com/639139-0.
Stop the Bleed: 6-8 p.m.; Timberline Firearms and Training, 11972 N. Highway 89, Flagstaff; Free; Learn to save a life with these Stop the Bleed techniques; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/december-1st-stop-the-bleed-tickets-129215748783.
Karaoke at the Monte V: 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m.; Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge, 100 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff; Free; Karaoke with Ricky Bill; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/karaoke-at-the-monte-v-tickets-99093139247.
Open Mic at Hops on Birch!: 8 p.m.- 12 a.m.; Hops On Birch, 22 E. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; (480) 392-7334; Open mic at Hops! Sign up begins at 8:00 PM and is open to anyone 21 and up!; https://go.evvnt.com/636413-0.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915313608.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555801378.
"Raphael Revealed" Exhibition on Screen: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. Sedona International Film Festival presents the Exhibition on Screen series with "Raphael Revealed." The event will show in Sedona on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the festival's Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Marking the 500th anniversary of Raphael's death, the greatest exhibition ever held of his works took place in Rome. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.$15 general admission; $12.50 for Film Sedona members. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
CCC Comet Talk - Preserve & Protect: "Archeology's Role in National Parks": 6-7 p.m. Virtual Via Zoom. CCC Comet Talks are free, open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend. Preserve & Protect:"Archeology's Role in National Parks"6-7 p.m. Virtual Zoom Webinar Click this link to register https://coconino.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LW6qc5aYQneWWfwLUimybQ. A visit to any National Park is an opportunity for escape.Walk a random trail and be transported back in time - experience nature's beauty and history untouched.But what keeps it that way?Discover the answers to this question and more as we take a close look at archeology in the National Park Service.Join presenter Amy Schott, PhD - Lead Archeologist at the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area & Rainbow Bridge National Monument in an exploration of diverse sites throughout Northern Arizona.At the conclusion of this talk, you'll gain a greater understanding of the delicate balance between preservation and public enjoyment.For more details, please contact CCC Community Education Coordinator meghan.remington@coconino.edu, call (928) 226- 4174, or visit www.coconino.edu/comet-talks. CCC PR/Marketing, coconino@coconino.edu, 928-226-4312. http://www.coconino.edu/comet-talks.
CASA: Court Appointed Special Advocates program: 12-12:45 p.m. Online. Join us for this free Legal Talk on the CASA program. CASA volunteers are everyday citizens that are appointed by a judge to speak up for abused and neglected children. Volunteers serve as fact-finders by researching the circumstances of a child's case and then making a recommendation to the court that represents the best interests of the child. This talk is online at: azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/.
December First Shots: 5:30-7:45 p.m.; Timberline Firearms and Training, 11972 N. Highway 89, Flagstaff; $20; Our First Shots class is the best place to "Take your first shots!"; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/december-first-shots-tickets-128564121749.
Home Energy Efficiency Workshop: 6-7 p.m.; 928-213-2144; Free; House too Cold? Join us for a one hour tutorial on how to save money and energy in your home; https://go.evvnt.com/714692-0.
Bridge Church Christmas Party: 6-9 p.m.; 3926 S. Walapai Drive, 3926 S. Walapai Drive, Flagstaff; Free; RSVP for Wednesday, December 2nd; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bridge-church-christmas-party-tickets-130291155353.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915313608.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555801378.
