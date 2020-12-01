Wednesday, Dec. 2

CCC Comet Talk - Preserve & Protect: "Archeology's Role in National Parks": 6-7 p.m. Virtual Via Zoom. CCC Comet Talks are free, open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend. Preserve & Protect:"Archeology's Role in National Parks"6-7 p.m. Virtual Zoom Webinar Click this link to register https://coconino.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LW6qc5aYQneWWfwLUimybQ. A visit to any National Park is an opportunity for escape.Walk a random trail and be transported back in time - experience nature's beauty and history untouched.But what keeps it that way?Discover the answers to this question and more as we take a close look at archeology in the National Park Service.Join presenter Amy Schott, PhD - Lead Archeologist at the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area & Rainbow Bridge National Monument in an exploration of diverse sites throughout Northern Arizona.At the conclusion of this talk, you'll gain a greater understanding of the delicate balance between preservation and public enjoyment.For more details, please contact CCC Community Education Coordinator meghan.remington@coconino.edu, call (928) 226- 4174, or visit www.coconino.edu/comet-talks. CCC PR/Marketing, coconino@coconino.edu, 928-226-4312. http://www.coconino.edu/comet-talks.