Tuesday, Oct. 20

Streaming/Interactive Stargazing & Mars Opposition Week 3: 8-9:15 p.m. Online - Live Stream, https://youtu.be/Ws1-qpM7goc, Flagstaff. Interactive Stargazing & Mars Opposition Week 3 Join Lowell Observatory educators on October 20th at 8:00 pm PDT at the Giovale Open Deck Observatory (https://lowell.edu/godo) for Week 3 of the Mars opposition! During this guided, interactive, virtual viewing session, we'll showcase some planned celestial objects through our PlaneWave CDK telescope, including Mars at its biggest and brightest! Then, we'll let you choose which objects to see next via YouTube's chat function. It's stargazing, reimagined! At 8:30 pm, researcher Bill Sheehan and Lowell historian Kevin Schindler will pick up where they left off last week as they dive deeper into the history of Mars observation. Note: Programming may be canceled due to inclement weather. You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel!