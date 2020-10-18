Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Sunday, Oct. 18
Flagstaff Community Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon; 400 W. Elm Ave., 400 W. Elm Ave., Flagstaff; 928-853-2382; Outdoor farmers market featuring fresh, regional fruits and vegetables, tamales, bread, honey, salsa, humanely raised beef, nest run eggs and more!; https://go.evvnt.com/672904-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555719132.
New Class: Furniture Restoration: 1-3 p.m.; Coco-op, 1155 W. Kaibab Lane, Flagstaff; $30; Furniture restoration overview class- Oct 18 1-3PM; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-class-furniture-restoration-tickets-124352233879.
Open Mic Sunday: 2-8 p.m.; The Museum Club, 3404 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; 928-310-2333; Our stage is your stage every Sunday with our open mic; https://go.evvnt.com/639397-0.
Downtown Flagstaff Haunted History Tour: 5:30-8:45 p.m.; Downtown Flagstaff, 211 E. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-224-0518; $20; Freaky Flagstaff Foottours takes you on a 75 minute walking tour where we explore downtown Flagstaff's haunted past. Join us for spooky good time! Tours are Thur-Sun, 5:30-6:45PM and 7:30PM-8:45PM; https://go.evvnt.com/691117-0.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915233368.
Monday, Oct. 19
Grow with Google: Using Data to Drive Business Growth: 12-1 p.m. The Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library is partnering with Grow with Google to offer a Using Data to Drive Business Growth webinar led by trainer Israel Serna. Learn best practices and analyze trends about how customers engage with your business online, then turn these insights into well-informed, actionable decisions.In this session we'll talk about:Identifying business goals and how you plan to use your online presence to achieve them Incorporating data into your marketing plan Selecting tools to help you find the answers you need. Visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6765998042864815376 to register. Advance registration is required.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555721138.
Gamblers Anonymous: 6-7 p.m.; Episcopal Church-Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff; 928-774-2911; Gamblers Anonymous meets Mondays, at 6 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St; https://go.evvnt.com/642848-0.
Capoeira Angola Adults Class: 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff; $15; Capoeira Angola is an art form that combines and draws elements from dance, martial arts, acrobatics, and music; https://go.evvnt.com/639565-0.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915235374.
Open Mic at Hops on Birch!: 8 p.m.- Oct. 20, 12 a.m.; Hops On Birch, 22 E. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; (480) 392-7334; Open mic at Hops! Sign up begins at 8:00 PM and is open to anyone 21 and up!; https://go.evvnt.com/636406-0.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Streaming/Interactive Stargazing & Mars Opposition Week 3: 8-9:15 p.m. Online - Live Stream, https://youtu.be/Ws1-qpM7goc, Flagstaff. Interactive Stargazing & Mars Opposition Week 3 Join Lowell Observatory educators on October 20th at 8:00 pm PDT at the Giovale Open Deck Observatory (https://lowell.edu/godo) for Week 3 of the Mars opposition! During this guided, interactive, virtual viewing session, we'll showcase some planned celestial objects through our PlaneWave CDK telescope, including Mars at its biggest and brightest! Then, we'll let you choose which objects to see next via YouTube's chat function. It's stargazing, reimagined! At 8:30 pm, researcher Bill Sheehan and Lowell historian Kevin Schindler will pick up where they left off last week as they dive deeper into the history of Mars observation. Note: Programming may be canceled due to inclement weather. You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel!
"Leonardo 500" Great Art on Screen: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. Sedona International Film Festival presents the Great Art on Screen series with "Leonardo 500". The event will show in Sedona on Tuesday at 4 and 7 p.m. at the festival's Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Great Art on Screen is a series of documentaries featuring an in-depth look at the most extraordinary and groundbreaking art masters of their time. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555723144.
Lunch with the Nerds Sci Fi Club: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Wildflower Bread Company, 530 E. Piccadilly Drive, Flagstaff; 928-213-2375; Pick up a copy of our next Sci fi book at the reference desk at the Downtown Library. Then join us for lunch at Wildflower Bread Company on the third Tuesday of each month at 11:30; https://go.evvnt.com/632981-0.
Writers Who Lunch: 12-1:30 p.m.; Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-213-2331; Many authors have day jobs; the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the Writer's Table; https://go.evvnt.com/633835-0.
Prenatal Support Group: 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff; 928-607-3706; Weekly support group for pregnant people who want to connect and share experiences with others; https://go.evvnt.com/639133-0.
October Stop the Bleed: 6-8 p.m.; Timberline Firearms and Training, 11972 N. Highway 89, Flagstaff; Free; Learn to save a life with some simple "stop the bleed" techniques. This free class is taught by Northern Arizona Healthcare; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/october-stop-the-bleed-tickets-123416515119.
Coconino County Supervisors Meeting: 6-11:59 p.m.; Coconino County Administration Building, 219 E. Cherry Ave., Flagstaff; 928-679-7144; Meetings held the first Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m. and the third Tuesday at 6 p.m; https://go.evvnt.com/642816-0.
Yuan Gong Qigong Class: 6:30-8 p.m.; First Congregational Church, 740 N. Turquoise Drive, Flagstaff; 928 525 6112; $5; Have more life energy, learn the ancient art of Qigong for self-healing and self-empowerment. Beginners welcome; https://go.evvnt.com/642895-0.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915237380.
Trivia at Hops on Birch: 7:30-10 p.m.; Hops On Birch, 22 E. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; (480) 392-7334; Trivia every Tuesday at Hops! Sign up starts at 7:30 - prizes for winning teams!; https://go.evvnt.com/636553-0.
Karaoke at the Monte V: 9:30 p.m. Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge, 100 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff; Free; Karaoke with Ricky Bill; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/karaoke-at-the-monte-v-tickets-99093127211.
