Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Sharon Manor Transitional Housing for Survivors of Domestic Violence (in Coconino County): 11-11:30 a.m. Online. Join us for this free Legal Talk to learn about the services provided by Sharon Manor Transitional Housing for Survivors of Domestic Violence within Coconino County at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915291542.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555777306.
HereAfter with Eric Retterbush and Heather Allison: 1-6 p.m.; The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., #1b, Flagstaff; Free; HereAfter is a collection of photographs reminiscent of photography styles of the past by Heather Allison and Eric Retterbrush; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hereafter-with-eric-retterbush-and-heather-allison-tickets-126620289695.
Poetry Out Loud @ the Library: 2-3:30 p.m.; Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-213-2331; Poetry Out Loud @ the Library is a reading and discussion group where our favorite poets are celebrated. Reading material is provided for participants. The theme for November is Food Poetry; https://go.evvnt.com/633048-0.
Thursday, Nov. 19
Journey to Balance: Migration and healing in three Hopi murals Exhibition": 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.; Museum of Northern Arizona, 3101 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff; 928-774-5211; $12; Large-scale paintings tell a story of the human journey through cycles of chaos and discord to places of wholeness and balance; https://go.evvnt.com/701356-0.
Postpartum Support Group: 10-11 a.m.; Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff; 928-607-3706; The postpartum period can be one of the most challenging times of your life; https://go.evvnt.com/639014-0.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: 5:30-6:15 p.m.; Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff; $15; Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:15am; https://go.evvnt.com/639487-0.
NAMI Support Groups: 5:30-7 p.m.; Hope Community Church, 3700 N. Fanning Drive, Flagstaff; (928) 606-6448; Free; NAMI Flagstaff (National Alliance on Mental Illness) offers two support groups: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group for adults who have experienced the symptoms of a mental health condition; https://go.evvnt.com/634058-0.
The Written World:6-8 p.m.; Road Brewing Co Mother, 1300 E. Butler Ave. St. 200, Flagstaff; 928-213-2331; Join the Flagstaff Public Library and meet other lovers of the written world. Time to write, connect & share. Free writing, writing challenges, workshops, and more!; https://go.evvnt.com/633648-0.
Drop In to Mindfulness: 6:30-8:15 p.m.; Flagstaff Federated Community Church, 400 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-235-5518; This year, we are exploring the Periodic Table of Happiness Elements! Happiness on all levels, from surface pleasure to deep inner peace. Is it possible?; https://go.evvnt.com/639863-0.
Capoeira Angola Adults Class: 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff; $15; Capoeira Angola is an art form that combines and draws elements from dance, martial arts, acrobatics, and music; https://go.evvnt.com/639574-0.
Karaoke at the Monte V: 9:30 p.m.- 2 a.m.; Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge, 100 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff; Free; Karaoke with Ricky Bill; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/karaoke-at-the-monte-v-tickets-99094027905.
"Kinky Boots: The Musical": Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the northern Arizona encore of the lavish Tony Award-winning musical "Kinky Boots" from London's West End on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. With songs by Grammy and Tony-winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell and book by Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein, this dazzling, fabulously sassy and uplifting award-winning musical celebrates a joyous story of Brit grit to high-heeled hit, as it takes you from the factory floor of Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan! "Kinky Boots" beloved status in the West End was consolidated in its Best New Musical victory at the 2016 Olivier Awards ceremony, proving that sometimes the best way to fit in is to stand out! Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members and students. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
