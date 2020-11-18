"Kinky Boots: The Musical": Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the northern Arizona encore of the lavish Tony Award-winning musical "Kinky Boots" from London's West End on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. With songs by Grammy and Tony-winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell and book by Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein, this dazzling, fabulously sassy and uplifting award-winning musical celebrates a joyous story of Brit grit to high-heeled hit, as it takes you from the factory floor of Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan! "Kinky Boots" beloved status in the West End was consolidated in its Best New Musical victory at the 2016 Olivier Awards ceremony, proving that sometimes the best way to fit in is to stand out! Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members and students. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.