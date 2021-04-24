Cuisine For A Cause: 7-8 p.m. Virtual. On April 24th, the Cuisine for a Cause culinary experience will bring two seasoned top chefs into your kitchen. This fun and interactive culinary cook-a-long will inspire you to follow step-by-step instructions from our top chefs, as you prepare along with them a HelloFresh signature dish.Purchase your $140 VIP ticket(s) between now and March 31st and you will receive: A HelloFresh meal kit for two (2) which includes required ingredients for both recipe options, and a third surprise recipe.Meal kits, chef hat and spatula will be mailed to your home the week of the event. Katelyn Muolo, Kmuolo@liverfoundation.org, 203-896-4042.$0-140. https://alf.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=516.