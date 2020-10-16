Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Friday, Oct. 16
"Harry Chapin: When In Doubt, Do Something": Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning documentary "Harry Chapin: When in Doubt, Do Something" showing Oct. 16-22 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Harry Chapin: When in Doubt, Do Something" is the inspiring story of Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Harry Chapin ("Cat's in the Cradle" and "Taxi"). Chapin sold over 16 million albums and was one of his generation's most beloved artists and activists who spent his fame and fortune trying to end world hunger before his tragic passing. The film features Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Pete Seeger, Sir Bob Geldof, Kenny Rogers, Graham Nash, Pat Benatar, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, Robert Lamm, Richie Havens, and Harry Belafonte intimately reflecting on Chapin's larger-than-life impact on music and the world. "Harry Chapin: When in Doubt, Do Something" follows the renowned folk singer from childhood — spent under the shadow of his jazz drummer father — throughout his tragically short life and captures the up-and-down spirit of one of folk's great humanitarians. Told through archival footages and new interviews, the film explores the key moments in Chapin's life, including performing with his brothers and working on the Academy Award-nominated documentary "Legendary Champions", to his solo success with hits like "Taxi," "W.O.L.D." and "Cat's In The Cradle" and his tireless philanthropic work, which included his efforts with WhyHunger and a seemingly endless run of benefit performances, all of which led to him being posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. This documentary paints a new picture of the singer-songwriter who used his fame as a launching point to help others and influence politics. "Harry Chapin was one of the greatest storytellers of all time. He wanted to change the world. And he did." — Ken Kragen, Harry Chapin's manager and co-creator of USA for Africa and Hands Across America "Harry Chapin: When in Doubt, Do Something" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Oct. 16-22. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 16, 17 and 18; and 4 p.m. on Monday and Thursday, Oct. 19 and 22. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555715120.
Writers Who Lunch: 12-1:30 p.m.; Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-213-2331; Many authors have day jobs--the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the Writer's Table; https://go.evvnt.com/633822-0.
Downtown Flagstaff Haunted History Tour: 5:30-8:45 p.m.; Downtown Flagstaff, 211 E. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-224-0518; $20; Freaky Flagstaff Foottours takes you on a 75 minute walking tour where we explore downtown Flagstaff's haunted past. Join us for spooky good time! Tours are Thur-Sun, 5:30-6:45PM and 7:30PM-8:45PM; https://go.evvnt.com/691116-0.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915229356.
Saturday, Oct. 17
Under the Stars at the Orpheum Theater Featuring: The Bayou Bandits: Evening Session: 6:15 p.m. Orpheum Presents, 15 W Aspen Ave, Flagstaff. With our COVID-safe protocols developed and in place, we are excited to announce a new series of outdoor, live events. Under the Stars at The Orpheum Theater will be held in The Orpheum Theater's private lot. Join us for a night of Southern Rock with The Bayou Bandits! Tickets are very limited to keep social distancing a priority. A ticket purchase will reserve your seats. $40.00 - $80.00. https://www.orpheumflagstaff.com/e/under-the-stars-at-the-orpheum-theater-featuring-the-bayou-bandits-123736462089/.
Under the Stars at the Orpheum Theater Featuring: The Bayou Bandits - Sunset Session: 4:30 p.m. Orpheum Presents, 15 W Aspen Ave, Flagstaff. With our COVID-safe protocols developed and in place, we are excited to announce a new series of outdoor, live events. Under the Stars at The Orpheum Theater will be held in The Orpheum Theater's private lot. Join us for a night of Southern Rock with The Bayou Bandits! $40.00 - $80.00. https://www.orpheumflagstaff.com/e/under-the-stars-at-the-orpheum-theater-featuring-bayou-bandits-123735725887/.
Raptor Watching!: 12:30-8:30 p.m. Flagstaff. Raptor Watching! Michele Losee, michele@raptorfalconrycenter.org, 9285223472. https://raptorfalconrycenter.org/raptorandfalconryexperiences/raptorwatching.
"Tosca" Met Opera Encore: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the encore of the Met Opera production of Puccini's "Tosca" (from the 2018 season) at 10 a.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.There will be a pre-opera talk at 9 a.m. led by Deborah Raymond. "Tosca" from the Metropolitan Opera will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 10:00 a.m. with a pre-opera talk by Deborah Raymond starting at 9 a.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information and to order tickets online, visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Prenatal Yoga: 9-10 a.m.; Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff; 928-607-3706; $10; Prenatal Yoga with Alessandra. Relaxation; https://go.evvnt.com/639174-0.
Codependent Anonymous: 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Eastburn Education Center, Building #027, Northern Arizona University, 639 Riordan Ranch St., Flagstaff; (907)-957-0556; We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy; https://go.evvnt.com/638655-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555717126.
Saturday Bingo: 12-3 p.m.; American Legion-Mark A. Moore Post 3, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-7682; Saturday Bingo supports the programs of the American Legion Post #3; https://go.evvnt.com/696002-0.
Downtown Flagstaff Haunted History Tour: 5:30-8:45 p.m.; Downtown Flagstaff, 211 E. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-224-0518; $20; Freaky Flagstaff Foottours takes you on a 75 minute walking tour where we explore downtown Flagstaff's haunted past. Join us for spooky good time! Tours are Thur-Sun, 5:30-6:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.-8:45 p.m.; https://go.evvnt.com/691118-0.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: 5:30-6:15 p.m.; Oct. 17, Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff; $15; Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:15am; https://go.evvnt.com/639476-0.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915231362.
Dance Flagstaff Every 3rd Saturday at The McMillan with DJ Bear Cole: 10 p.m.- Oct. 18, 2 a.m.; The McMillan Bar and Kitchen, 2 Historic Rte. 66, Flagstaff; 480-703-3980; Free; "Dance Flagstaff is an on going event centered around people that want to dance! If you go out with one thing in mind, to dance, this is the night for you!; https://go.evvnt.com/632770-0.
