Thursday, March 4

True Crime: CSI in Real Life at Coconino Community College: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Online Virtual Event Via Zoom. Have you ever wanted to be a real-life Crime Scene Investigator?If so, now you can learn what it takes to succeed.Register today for this Coconino Community College non-credit virtual Zoom webinar. Ages 18+RSVP required - register online at:https://ccc-virtual-noncredit.coursestorm.com/course/true-crime-csi-in-real-life Crack the case and enter the world of real CSI investigators. Instructor Lynne Dean was a Latent Fingerprint Examiner in Seattle, assisting on the Green River Killer case and responding to almost 1,000 cases in her 35-year career. Join Lynne and go behind the scenes of real crime scenes for a look at what television doesn't always get right.For more details, please contact CCC Community Education Coordinator meghan.remington@coconino.edu, call (928) 226-4174, or visit www.coconino.edu/community-education.