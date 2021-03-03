Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, or because of the current snowstorm, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Wednesday, March 3
Being Sued-What Now?: 11-11:45 a.m. Online. Join us for this free Legal Talk to learn about procedures and options if you are being sued by Andre Carman of Carman Law Firm online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
March First Shots: 5:30-7:45 p.m.; Timberline Firearms and Training, 11972 N. Highway 89, Flagstaff; $20; Learn to shoot in this fun and SAFE First Shots class!! This is a great class for the entire family!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/march-first-shots-tickets-139278883891.
Grief Support Group: 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Compassus Hospice, 1000 N. Humphreys St., Flagstaff; 928 556 1500; Compassus Hospice Grief Support Group meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month; https://go.evvnt.com/639248-0.
Wall City: Painting for the People: 6-7 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-6272; Free; The 2021 Phoenix Mural Festival celebrates and explores the theme of sustainability. Join us for an engaging virtual panel discussion with Phoenix Mural Project Director & festival artists; https://go.evvnt.com/743036-0.
Bridge Church Midweek Service: 7-8:30 p.m.; 3926 S. Walapai Drive, 3926 S. Walapai Drive, Flagstaff; Free; RSVP for Wednesday,March 3rd; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bridge-church-midweek-service-tickets-142551729059.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Thursday, March 4
True Crime: CSI in Real Life at Coconino Community College: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Online Virtual Event Via Zoom. Have you ever wanted to be a real-life Crime Scene Investigator?If so, now you can learn what it takes to succeed.Register today for this Coconino Community College non-credit virtual Zoom webinar. Ages 18+RSVP required - register online at:https://ccc-virtual-noncredit.coursestorm.com/course/true-crime-csi-in-real-life Crack the case and enter the world of real CSI investigators. Instructor Lynne Dean was a Latent Fingerprint Examiner in Seattle, assisting on the Green River Killer case and responding to almost 1,000 cases in her 35-year career. Join Lynne and go behind the scenes of real crime scenes for a look at what television doesn't always get right.For more details, please contact CCC Community Education Coordinator meghan.remington@coconino.edu, call (928) 226-4174, or visit www.coconino.edu/community-education.
Immigration 101: 10-10:45 a.m. Online. Join us for this free Legal talk on Immigration by Maurice Goldman of Goldman & Goldman Immigration Law. This talk will provide an overview of Immigration, DACA and how to help a family member with the immigration process online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov.
NAMI Support Group: 5:30-7 p.m.; March 4, Hope Community Church, 3700 N. Fanning Drive, Flagstaff; (928) 606-6448; A peer-led support group for individuals living with a mental health condition and for those who care about and support them; https://go.evvnt.com/744951-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.