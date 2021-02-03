Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, or because of the current snowstorm, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
The Science of Hacking Your Mind: 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Online Zoom Webinar. Your subconscious programming could be sabotaging your success and keeping you from reaching your full potential. Sixty Minute Zoom Webinar: In this hour-long class you will learn: Why you could be sabotaging your own success; 3 simple and effective methods to quickly end emotional upset; How to enhance creativity and intuition; Easy mind hacks to manage anxiety, fear and stress. You have the power, the ability and the right to take back control and create the life you want. Craig Meriwether CHT-CMSClinical Hypnotherapist Certified Medical Support Specialisthttps://arizonaintegrativehypnotherapy.com. Craig Meriwether, craig.aziht@gmail.com. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/136736302963.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Thursday, Feb. 4
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
