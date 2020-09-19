Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers
Saturday, Sep. 19
Career Event for CollegeAmerica Students & 2020 Graduates: Career Event, Malpais Rd., Flagstaff. 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Free. Career Event for Colleges Students & 2020 Graduates Virtual Event Options Available. Soporte en español disponible.
Under the Stars at The Orpheum Theater Featuring The Senators: The Orpheum Theater, 15 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. Early show at 7-8:15 p.m., late show at 9:15. Tickets $50-$100. The Orpheum Theater presents: Under the Stars at The Orpheum Theater with the wonderful indie sounds of The Senators (Phoenix).
Career Event for COCONINO COMM COLLEGE Students & 2020 Graduates: Career Event, CCC Lone Tree Campus. 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Free. Career Event for Colleges Students & 2020 Graduates Virtual Event Options Available. Soporte en español disponible.
Career Event for NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY Students & 2020 Graduates: Career Event, Knoles Dr., FLAGSTAFF. 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Free. Career Event for Colleges Students & 2020 Graduates Virtual Event Options Available. Soporte en español disponible.
Codependent Anonymous: Eastburn Education Center, Building #027, Northern Arizona University, 639 Riordan Ranch St., Flagstaff. (907)-957-0556. 9:30-10:30 a.m., We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Night Walk with Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition: Buffalo Park, 2400 N. Gemini Road, Flagstaff. 6:30-8 p.m., Free. A guided tour of the night in Flagstaff's premier dark sky park. To reserve your spot, visit Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition on Facebook.
Sunday, Sep. 20
Flagstaff Community Farmers Market: 400 W. Elm Ave., Flagstaff. 928-853-2382. 8 a.m.-noon, Outdoor farmers market featuring fresh, regional fruits and vegetables, tamales, bread, honey, salsa, humanely raised beef, nest run eggs and more!.
OPEN HOUSE and TOURS - DIY Makerspace: Coco-op, 1155 W. Kaibab Lane, Flagstaff. 928-351-7071. 2-4 p.m., Come by and check out your new makerspace in Flagstaff and learn about our group! Please do wear a mask.
Night Walk - Command Performance: Buffalo Park, 2400 N. Gemini Road, Flagstaff. 6:30-8 p.m., Free. A guided tour of the night in Flagstaff's premier dark sky park from Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition.
