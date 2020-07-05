Sunday, July 5
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 7-10 p.m. Free. Make your game night legendary. Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh until it hurts and connect with friends near and far. www.letsroam.com/roam_from_home/virtual_game_night?utm_source=event_brite_free_game.
Monday, July 6
Young Authors' Camp: Wanna do the write thing this summer? Work with published author and NAU English instructor Kama O'Connor to write the poems and short stories you've always wanted to create. Workshop your writing with friends. Make an anthology of your work to take home. Reserve your spot today. Angela Hansen, Anglea.Hansen@nau.edu, (928) 600-1386.
The World of Olympians virtual youth camp: This virtual camp will introduce fourth- to sixth-grade students to the field of classical studies through the lens of ancient Greek language, mythology, history and art. Experience a taste of Greek life through the incredible stories and art of the age and the pivotal role they played in the lives of the ancient Greeks. This camp will blend live instruction and independent learning materials for the duration of a week. For more information and to register your student, please visit: https://nau.edu/summer/summer-youth-camps/the-world-of-olympians/
Intro to Brewing Science: This online course provides a look into the fundamentals of beer production, fermentation, brewing microbiology and beverage sensory best practices. The material is geared toward those interested in taking the steps toward a brewing career or beer-focused hospitality, or advanced homebrewers looking to increase their knowledge of their chosen hobby. A combination of self-paced material, interactive tastings and trainings, and online lectures and discussions will allow students the flexibility to review the material at their convenience while still regularly interfacing with the instructors. This course is open to community members ages 21 and older. For more information and to register, please visit https://nau.edu/summer/intro-to-brewing-science/
Meaning-Making in a Pandemic: Engage with a team of faculty experts to develop an interdisciplinary lens on meaning-making in a pandemic, focusing on the social and political worlds impacted by COVID-19. Students access expert knowledge in rhetoric, epidemiology, economics, psychology and history, developing strong skills for making practical sense of the present world. This course is open to community members and current NAU students. This course is 100% online and includes optional live discussion sessions. For more information and to register for this course, visit https://nau.edu/summer/fys141/
Tuesday, July 7
Streaming | Meet an Astronomer | The Kuiper Belt with Dr. Larry Wasserman: 2-3 p.m. Online live stream. The Kuiper Belt consists of those objects that orbit the sun beyond neptune. It was actually "discovered" with the 1930 discovery of Pluto, but nobody realized what was really out there until a second object was found in 1992. We have now been able to study this part of the solar system for 28 years and have discovered thousands of these objects. https://youtu.be/MuEZtQg42Bc.
All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!