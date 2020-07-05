Intro to Brewing Science: This online course provides a look into the fundamentals of beer production, fermentation, brewing microbiology and beverage sensory best practices. The material is geared toward those interested in taking the steps toward a brewing career or beer-focused hospitality, or advanced homebrewers looking to increase their knowledge of their chosen hobby. A combination of self-paced material, interactive tastings and trainings, and online lectures and discussions will allow students the flexibility to review the material at their convenience while still regularly interfacing with the instructors. This course is open to community members ages 21 and older. For more information and to register, please visit https://nau.edu/summer/intro-to-brewing-science/