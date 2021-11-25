Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.

Thursday, Nov. 25

Thanksgiving Day (no events submitted)

Friday, Nov. 26

Black Friday at The Beauty Lab: 9 a.m., 1000 E. Butler Ave., Flagstaff. Fun local shopping! Baked goods from @Honey_pie_bakery, Eco friendly designs from @bastetandbobbin & organic chocolate from @chocolitachocolate.

'Wife of a Spy' Film Premiere: The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed, new award-winning film “Wife of a Spy” showing Nov. 26-Dec. 2 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Master filmmaker Kiyoshi Kurosawa won the Silver Lion (Best Director) Award at the Venice Film Festival for “Wife of a Spy” — a riveting, gorgeously crafted, old-school Hitchockian thriller shot in stunning 8K. The year is 1940 in Kobe, on the eve of the outbreak of World War II. Local merchant and amateur filmmaker Yusaku (Issey Takahashi) senses that things are headed in an unsettling direction. Following a trip to Manchuria, he becomes determined to bring to light the things he witnessed there, and secretly filmed. “Wife of a Spy” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Nov. 26-Dec. 2. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday and Sunday, Nov. 26 and 28; and 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, Nov. 30 and Dec. 2. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

'Love is Love is Love' Film Premiere: The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of acclaimed new romantic comedy/drama “Love is Love is Love” showing Nov. 26-Dec. 2 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. “Love is Love is Love” boasts an all-star, award-winning ensemble cast, including Rita Wilson, Cybill Shepherd, Rosanna Arquette, Joanne Whalley, Chris Messina, Maya Kazan, Kathy Baker and more, and is directed by Eleanor Coppola. “Love is Love is Love” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Nov. 26-Dec. 2. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 26, 27 and 28; and 7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 29, Dec. 1 and 2. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.

