Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Tuesday, July 20
Body Wisdom Qigong class: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928-525-6112 or at ka_star33@yahoo.com. for more information and to receive the link for the class.
Stand Tall - Don't Fall: 2:30-3:30 p.m.; Joe C. Montoya Community & Senior Center, 245 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff; 928-863-0595; IN-PERSON CLASS -- Develop stability, clarity, and resilience. Lift your mood, improve coordination, regain lost skills and abilities. Mask required. Please call or come by any time and join us; https://go.evvnt.com/795156-0.
Probate and Estate Planning: 9-9:45 a.m. Online. Do you have questions about estate planning, power of attorney, creating a will or a living trust? Join us for this free Legal Talk by Carrie Rednour of Rednour Law Office. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history. Volunteers are needed to help preserve history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Wednesday, July 21
Small Business Marketing: 9-10 a.m.; Flagstaff; 928-226-4174; “Can-Do Marketing for Small Businesses,” presented by Coconino Community College Community Education; https://go.evvnt.com/824282-0.
BBBSF Virtual Volunteer Info Sessions: 5:30-6 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-0649; Join BBBSF Staff via Zoom to learn more about what it means to be a mentor!; https://go.evvnt.com/828925-0.
Wednesday Night Blues at Charly’s: 6:30-9 p.m.; Weatherford Hotel, 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff; (928) 779-1919; $10; Check out Flagstaff legend Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene every Wednesday from 6:30-9PM;
Hippie Dippie Summer Fest: 6:30-8:30 p.m.; The Gardens at Viola's, Arizona 89A, Flagstaff; $22; Bust out your flared jeans, flower crowns and all things hippie dippie for this fun social event! Meet other women and enjoy a fun summer event; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hippie-dippie-summer-fest-tickets-155539114679.
Seguro Social: 12-1:30 p.m. Online. Aprenda a usar su cuenta del Seguro Social y otros servicios disponibles en línea. Abra su cuenta de my Social Security en www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount e imprima su estado de cuenta antes de asistir al taller. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Setting Aside a Criminal Judgment: 10-10:45 a.m. Online. Join us for this free Legal Talk by Ryan Stevens of Griffen & Stevens Law Firm, PLLC on how to set aside a felony or misdemeanor online at https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. http://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
