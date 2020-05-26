× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tuesday, May 26

Streaming | Meet an Astronomer | Scott Barrows | Where are all the mid-size black holes?: 2-3 p.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel. The vast majority of black holes known to astronomers are the size of just a few suns, or else more than one million suns. However, few black holes of intermediate size are known. Visiting Astronomer Scott Barrows, a postdoctoral research associate at the University of Colorado, will discuss observational evidence for how these mid-size black holes might be the missing link between stellar mass black holes and super-massive black holes. You can find all of our live streams at https://youtu.be/0nqkJ6lKMl4.

Writers Who Lunch Virtual Editions: Noon-1:30 p.m. Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library. We will be meeting virtually on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime to write and discuss. Email flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com for the link to join our virtual writers cave.

Live Stream: 30-Minute Guided Meditation: Noon-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.

Wednesday, May 27