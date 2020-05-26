Tuesday, May 26
Streaming | Meet an Astronomer | Scott Barrows | Where are all the mid-size black holes?: 2-3 p.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel. The vast majority of black holes known to astronomers are the size of just a few suns, or else more than one million suns. However, few black holes of intermediate size are known. Visiting Astronomer Scott Barrows, a postdoctoral research associate at the University of Colorado, will discuss observational evidence for how these mid-size black holes might be the missing link between stellar mass black holes and super-massive black holes. You can find all of our live streams at https://youtu.be/0nqkJ6lKMl4.
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Editions: Noon-1:30 p.m. Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library. We will be meeting virtually on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime to write and discuss. Email flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com for the link to join our virtual writers cave.
Live Stream: 30-Minute Guided Meditation: Noon-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Wednesday, May 27
Live Stream: Developing a Good Heart: 6:30-8 p.m. Our daily activities are mundane only if done with a mundane mind. By developing compassion and wisdom, we can transform our lives into the spiritual path, become of real benefit to others, and look behind appearances to see the way things actually exist.Registration This class is offered as a live stream only. $10/class. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-pageAbout the
Stand Tall -- Don't Fall: 2-3 p.m. Virtual format/ Zoom videoconferencing. Call 928-863-0595 to receive the link. One click and you are immediately connected. Want to improve your balance? Your mood? Your flexibility and coordination? Your mental clarity? This class offers a unique and very effective approach so check it out in the comfort of your own home. Read more: http://www.highpointaz.com/brain-gym-seniors. All movements can be done sitting and can be adapted for any physical limitation. First class is free, then $7/class.
Strengthen Your Immune System: Hypnotherapy for Multiple Sclerosis: 1-2 p.m. Online/Zoom video call. 60 Minute Hypnotherapy Workshop. Our bodies were created to heal automatically. This workshop will show you how you can activate the body's natural healing ability by utilizing the tools and technology of clinical hypnotherapy, one of the fastest growing fields that facilitates and promotes human change, improvement, and achievement, allowing people to reach their full potential.The objective of hypnotherapy is to help patients unlock "the most powerful pharmacy of all: our own nervous systems." To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/104560230464. The event is hosted by ByMS Made Strong—Flagstaff Multiple Sclerosis Support Group.
