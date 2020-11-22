Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Sunday, Nov. 22
Open Mic Sunday: 2-8 p.m.; The Museum Club, 3404 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; 928-310-2333; Our stage is your stage every Sunday with our open mic; https://go.evvnt.com/639404-0.
Shakespeare Allowed!: 3-5 p.m.; Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-213-2331; The Flagstaff Public Library and the Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival host the public-participation reading of one entire Shakespeare play each month; https://go.evvnt.com/633624-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555777306.
Monday, Nov. 23
Springs: Grand Canyon’s Hidden Waters: 3-4 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-5211; The Colorado River carved the primary path through Grand Canyon, but the canyon is also sustained by more than 1,400 springs, one of the highest concentrations of springs in the United States; https://go.evvnt.com/701334-0.
Plotting the Plateau Book Club: 5:30-7 p.m.; Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-213-2331; Pick up your book at the reference desk at the Downtown Library and join us for the discussion onthe fourth Monday of every month except December; https://go.evvnt.com/633723-0.
Gamblers Anonymous: 6-7 p.m.; Episcopal Church-Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff; 928-774-2911; Gamblers Anonymous meets Mondays, at 6 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St; https://go.evvnt.com/642853-0.
Capoeira Angola Adults Class: 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff; $15; Capoeira Angola is an art form that combines and draws elements from dance, martial arts, acrobatics, and music; https://go.evvnt.com/639575-0.
Open Mic at Hops on Birch!: 8 p.m.-12 a.m.; Hops On Birch, 22 E. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; (480) 392-7334; Open mic at Hops! Sign up begins at 8:00 PM and is open to anyone 21 and up!; https://go.evvnt.com/636412-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555777306.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Writers Who Lunch: 12-1:30 p.m.; Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-213-2331; Many authors have day jobs--the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the Writer's Table; https://go.evvnt.com/633859-0.
Prenatal Support Group: 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-607-3706; Weekly support group for pregnant people who want to connect and share experiences with others; https://go.evvnt.com/639138-0.
Karaoke at the Monte V: 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m.; Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge, 100 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff; Free; Karaoke with Ricky Bill; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/karaoke-at-the-monte-v-tickets-99093137241.
Open Mic at Hops on Birch!: 8 p.m.-12 a.m.; Hops On Birch, 22 E. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; (480) 392-7334; Open mic at Hops! Sign up begins at 8:00 PM and is open to anyone 21 and up!; https://go.evvnt.com/636412-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555777306.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915307590.
"Dinosaurs" Great Art on Screen: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. Sedona International Film Festival presents the Great Art on Screen series with "Dinosaurs". The event will show in Sedona on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 4 and 7 p.m. at the festival's Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Great Art on Screen is a series of documentaries featuring an in-depth look at the most extraordinary and groundbreaking art masters of their time. Everybody knows the T-Rex and the other dinosaurs we normally hear about and see on exhibition in natural history museums. But where do they come from? How do these giant creatures of the past end up on display? The documentary event film "Dinosaurs" traces the path of these fascinating pre-historic creatures from digging sites in the wide-open plains of Wyoming and South Dakota, where the bones are first unearthed, to the labs where the bones are reassembled by some of the world's most renowned experts. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.
All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!