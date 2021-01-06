Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Wednesday, Jan. 6
Toast of Flagstaff Toastmasters Meeting: 12-1 p.m.; Flagstaff; 952-913-8273; Join our weekly Toastmasters meeting to practice your speaking skills! We're currently meeting online via zoom; https://go.evvnt.com/723771-0.
January 2021 First Shots: 5:30-7:45 p.m.; Timberline Firearms and Training, 11972 N. Highway 89, Flagstaff; $20; Start 2021 off with a bang at our January First Shots Class!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/january-2021-first-shots-tickets-131501268835.
Grief Support Group: 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Compassus Hospice, 1000 N. Humphreys St., Flagstaff; 928 556 1500; Compassus Hospice Grief Support Group meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month; https://go.evvnt.com/639243-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Live Stream: Meditations on the Path to Enlightenment: 6:30-8 p.m. International Kadampa Retreat Center Grand Canyon, 6701 East Mountain Ranch Road, Williams. This series is based on 'The New Meditation Handbook' by Geshe Kelsang Gyatso. These classes are a practical guide to meditation that teach us how to make ourself and others happy by developing inner peace, and in this way making our lives more meaningful. It is essential to pre-register in order to receive the live stream link.$10| Free for MembersRegistration Link:https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Thursday, Jan. 7
Custody and Visitation by Non Parents and Grandparents: 11-11:45 a.m. Online. Join us for this free Legal Talk by Donna Hougen of Hougen Family Law about non-parent custody, visitation and step-parent adoption online at: azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. http://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Home Energy Efficiency Workshop: 6-7 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-213-2144; Free; House too cold? We can help! Join us at this free online workshop and earn a supply kit to help you make your home more efficient and cozy; https://go.evvnt.com/723299-0.
Drop In to Mindfulness: 6:30-8:15 p.m.; Flagstaff Federated Community Church, 400 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-235-5518; This year, we are exploring the Periodic Table of Happiness Elements! Happiness on all levels, from surface pleasure to deep inner peace. Is it possible?; https://go.evvnt.com/639871-0.
