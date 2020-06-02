Wednesday, June 3
Thursday, Jun 4
Flagstaff Rapid Response Players: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Zoom meeting, 907 N San Francisco St. Calling all activists, theater improv and performance artists: the launch of the Flagstaff Rapid Response Players. This part improv- part Commedia dell'Arte — part social satire — mainly fun company of players will perform short sketches at rallies, festivals, and random places to provoke thoughtful reflection on political issues facing our society. Looking for multiethnic, multigenerational, multigendered actors willing to be big, bold and fearless. Focused on American POV, not partisan politics. Intrigued? Send an email to Imrov4Life4@gmail.com for a link to our first Zoom meeting. Let's put our art to work! Democracy is not a spectator sport!
Free Virtual Screening of Kahlil Gibran's The Prophet with Filmmaker Q&A: 5-7:30 p.m. Online at https://illuminate.eventive.org. ILLUMINATE Film Festival's Silver Linings Virtual Screening Series presents its finale event — a free virtual screening of the 2015 ILLUMINATE Director's Choice winner Kahlil Giban's The Prophet, followed by a Q&A with acclaimed writer/director Roger Allers (The Lion King) and executive producer William Nix. Guest hosted by international teacher and yogi Mas Vidal, the live-streamed program will also feature a post-screening Reel Healing entitled "Finding Freedom Within," facilitated by celebrated Sedona coach and soul guide Anahata Ananda. Kahlil Gibran's The Prophet, produced by Salma Hayek Pinault and starring the voices of Liam Neeson, John Krasinski, Quvenzhane Wallis and Frank Langella, is the fourth film of the month-long, weekly watch-at-home program Silver Linings Screening Series: Loving Life After Lockdown.The film is a stunning visual adaptation of The Prophet, one of the most popular volumes of poetry ever written and cherished guide to life, death, love and art. Chock full of wisdom, Gibran's timeless verses have been given enchanting new form in this painterly cinematic adventure about freedom and the power of human choice and expression. https://illuminate.eventive.org.
East Flagstaff Writers Who Lunch Virtual: 12-1:30 p.m. In support of social distancing, we will be posting links to virtual writers hangouts every Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at lunchtime so you can get your fix of writing with friends! Check our facebook, twitter and instagram feeds for the links, or email us at Flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com.
Streaming | Cosmic Coffee | Lowell Discovery Telescope Tour: 9-10 a.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel. Cosmic Coffee explores a different topic in astronomy or planetary science each week. This week, Lowell Observatory Director Dr. Jeff Hall gives us a tour of the 4.3-meter Lowell Discovery Telescope, the 5th largest optical telescope in the continental United States.Cosmic Coffee is presented each Thursday at 9am AZ/PT.You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel!
George Floyd Nonviolent Protest: 12 p.m. Flagstaff Police Department , East Sawmill Rd, Flagstaff. Thursday, June 4th at 12:00 PM a peaceful march will take place. This march will begin on East Sawmill Rd. near the police station. For those who do not wish to march, cars are also encouraged to show their support.
Landlord-Tenant Clinic: 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Webinar. Housing Problems? Join us for this free online Legal Talk by DNA-People's Legal Services to get more information about your landlord/tenant issue or to answer general housing questions at: azcourthelp.org/public-events. For more info: lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/.
