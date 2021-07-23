Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Friday, July 23
Friday Fish Fry: 5-7 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-7682; Friday Fish Fry - Open to the public; https://go.evvnt.com/832466-0.
Clark 125th Anniversary | First Light: 5-6 p.m. Lowell Observatory Youtube Channel, https://youtu.be/cGlk3CIWdZ0, Flagstaff. On this day in 1896, Lowell Observatory's 24-inch Clark Refractor saw first light. Thus began the life of one of the world's most storied telescopes. Join Lowell astronomer Stephen Levine and historian Kevin Schindler as they recount the events leading up to the Clark's first light and then compare this process to that followed in developing today's Lowell Discovery Telescope. Heather Craig, hcraig@Lowell.edu. https://youtu.be/cGlk3CIWdZ0.
'Rita Moreno' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning new documentary "Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It" showing July 23-29 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Over a 70+ year career, Rita Moreno defied both her humble upbringing and relentless racism to become a celebrated and beloved actor, one of the rare EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) Award Winners of our time. In addition to Moreno, the film features an all-star cast, including George Chakiris, Héctor Elizondo, Gloria Estefan, Tom Fontana, Morgan Freeman, Mitzi Gaynor, Whoopi Goldberg, Norman Lear, Eva Longoria, Justina Machado, Terrence McNally, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Karen Olivo. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
'A Biker's Ballad' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Sedona premiere of the acclaimed new mountain biking adventure film "A Biker's Ballad" showing July 23-29 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Toyota presents Matchstick Productions' latest creation, "A Biker's Ballad." This is a bike movie for all riders and an ode to the deep rooted culture of the sport.The film features: Richie Rude, Shawn Neer, Lauren Bingham, Nate Hills, Payson McElveen, Kate Courtney, Will Patterson, Reed Boggs, Nicholi Rogatkin, Ray George, Carson Storch, Casey Brown, Micayla Gatto and Georgia Astle."A Biker's Ballad" was shot on location in Crested Butte, Colorado; Gunnison, Colorado; Downieville, California; Virgin, Utah; and British Columbia, Canada. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history. Volunteers are needed to help preserve history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Saturday, July 24
Native Gardens: 2-4 p.m.; The Arboretum at Flagstaff, 4001 S. Woody Mountain Road, Flagstaff; 928-774-1662; $20; Native Gardens A boisterous backyard battle by Karen Zacarias Directed by Amanda DeLano; https://go.evvnt.com/777249-0.
Basic Archery Clinic: 4-7 p.m.; Fort Tuthill County Park, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff; 928-679-8000; Learn the basics of bows and arrows, using equipment specifically designed for the beginning archer. This introductory program emphasizes understanding the terminology and equipment, shooting safety, and developing basic archery skills. Most importantly, there will be plenty of hands-on fun! No previous archery experience necessary. The cost for this program is $28 for Adults (18 and older) and $17 for Youth (8 - 17 years old). There is a non-refundable credit card processing fee applied at check-out. Skip the processing fee by registering and paying with cash or a check at the Parks & Recreation Office (https://coconino.az.gov/274/Parks-Recreation) , located at Fort Tuthill County Park (https://coconino.az.gov/279/Fort-Tuthill-County-Park) . COVID-19 Modifications: All archery equipment is provided. Sunscreen, snacks/lunch, and water are highly recommended. Program Age Category Multigenerational Location Archery Range at Fort Tuthill County Park Instructor CCPR Staff; http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fflagstaff-az%2Fmartial-arts%2Farchery-clinics%2Fbasic-archery-clinic-2021-77203646?cmp=39-34-464039.
Dancing Through the Decades: 6-10 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-7682; Dancing Through the Decades - Free; https://go.evvnt.com/832469-0.
No Cover - Bear Cole at The McMillan Dance Flagstaff: 10 p.m.-2 a.m. The McMillan, 2 Historic Rte. 66, Flagstaff. No Cover! This is a free Dance Flagstaff event hosted by 1st Drop Entertainment. Bear Cole will bring decades of DJ Experience to The McMillan in Downtown Flagstaff. Bear is known for an Open Format approach to dance. He has held full time residencies at clubs in Scottsdale, Las Vegas, Tempe, and Flagstaff! Be ready for Hip-Hop, Dance, Latin, House, Dance Hall/Reggae/Afro, EDM, Trap, Funk, OldSchool, Alternative Rock, Metal, and more! The McMillan bar staff will be serving up late night drink specials all night. The party starts at 10pm and goes until they make us close. (that means 2am). If you are looking for a touch of something different, with a fun all wood dance floor, and a diverse DJ with decades of experience come down to the McMillan and Let's Dance Flagstaff! Bear Cole, bear@1stdrop.co, 4807033980. https://1stdrop.co.
Flagstaff Tour of Artful Gardens: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Viola's Flower Garden, 610 S. State Rt. 89A, Flagstaff. A self-directed tour of six local gardens and outdoor living areas,Enjoy winding paths, colorful blooms, and unique yard art, CT , tuckercolleen@ymail.com, 9288530315.12 per person, cash or checks please.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history. Volunteers are needed to help preserve history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.