No Cover - Bear Cole at The McMillan Dance Flagstaff: 10 p.m.-2 a.m. The McMillan, 2 Historic Rte. 66, Flagstaff. No Cover! This is a free Dance Flagstaff event hosted by 1st Drop Entertainment. Bear Cole will bring decades of DJ Experience to The McMillan in Downtown Flagstaff. Bear is known for an Open Format approach to dance. He has held full time residencies at clubs in Scottsdale, Las Vegas, Tempe, and Flagstaff! Be ready for Hip-Hop, Dance, Latin, House, Dance Hall/Reggae/Afro, EDM, Trap, Funk, OldSchool, Alternative Rock, Metal, and more! The McMillan bar staff will be serving up late night drink specials all night. The party starts at 10pm and goes until they make us close. (that means 2am). If you are looking for a touch of something different, with a fun all wood dance floor, and a diverse DJ with decades of experience come down to the McMillan and Let's Dance Flagstaff! Bear Cole, bear@1stdrop.co, 4807033980. https://1stdrop.co.