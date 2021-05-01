Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Saturday, May 1
Opening Day @ The Arb: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The Arboretum @ Flagstaff, 4001 South Woody Mountain Road, Flagstaff. Come to the Arb on our very first day for the 2021 season and check in on all your green growing friends!Go to: https://thearb.org/ for details on admission and membership. Jamie Paul, jamie.paul@thearb.org, 928-814-3378. https://thearb.org.
Yoga @ The Arb: 9-10 a.m. The Arboretum @ Flagstaff, 4001 South Woody Mountain Road, Flagstaff. Member: $10 | Non-member: $15Class fee covers entrance to The Arb for the day. All levels welcome. Cristina Bowen has been teaching yoga since 2004. She began her practice in Colorado, but did her formal training in Phoenix before moving to Japan where she continued her teaching. She has trained all over Asia; from Bali to Bhutan and has experienced Yoga on many levels.Saturdays, 9 am to 10 am. outside. Limited to 10 socially-distanced participants. Reservations required at: TheArb.org. Jamie Paul, jamie.paul@thearb.org, 928-814-3378. https://thearb.org.
One A Day In May Litter Clean Up: After last year's success, we are relaunching our One A Day In May competition! Using the Litterati app, we challenge you to pick up as much litter around Flagstaff as you can while following social distancing and mask guidelines. This not only helps us to keep Flagstaff litter free, it will also help us identify litter hotspots. Help us reach our goal of picking up 15,000 pieces of litter! Download the Litterati app through Google or Apple and join the challenge using code "1ADAYMAY." Take a picture of each piece of litter you pick up through the app throughout the month of May!There will be prizes for the top three litter pickers at the end of May! Join us for the fun! Marissa Molloy, marissa.molloy@flagstaffaz.gov, 928-213-2152. https://www.flagstaff.az.gov/3261/Community-Stewards-Program.
(Virtual) Science Saturday: Fire Ecology: 10:30-10:30 a.m. Willow Bend FB Live. We are excited to continue our Science Saturday events virtually. Join us on Saturday, May 1st at 10:30AM on our Facebook page for a LIVE interactive program.May 1st is Wildfire Community Preparedness Day! Join Willow Bend Environmental Education Center to learn about and participate in hands-on activities focusing on fire ecology and safety. How do we manage our forests to keep them healthy? What does a wildland firefighter do? What's a fire triangle? Find out these answers and more during our fun event! The event is open and appropriate for all ages (not just children). We hope you can join us! Melissa E, melissa@willowbendcenter.org. https://www.facebook.com/WillowBendCenter.
Flagstaff Bike Month: City of Flagstaff, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; Flagstaff Bike Month is for all kinds of cycling. Whether you are riding to work or school, or mountain biking or riding at the bike park, you can participate; https://go.evvnt.com/769343-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Sunday, May 2
Flagstaff Community Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W Cedar Ave, Flagstaff. Outdoor farmers market featuring regional fruits, produce, honey, tamales, breads and so much more! Meg Kaboti Adakai, flagstaffmarket@gmail.com, 928-853-2382. http://www.flagstaffmarket.com.
Barre + Bubbly: 2-3 p.m.; barre3, 601 Piccadilly Drive, Flagstaff; $15; Barre3 Class and some bubbly after!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/barre-bubbly-tickets-147210118427.
