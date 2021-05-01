Saturday, May 1

Yoga @ The Arb: 9-10 a.m. The Arboretum @ Flagstaff, 4001 South Woody Mountain Road, Flagstaff. Member: $10 | Non-member: $15Class fee covers entrance to The Arb for the day. All levels welcome. Cristina Bowen has been teaching yoga since 2004. She began her practice in Colorado, but did her formal training in Phoenix before moving to Japan where she continued her teaching. She has trained all over Asia; from Bali to Bhutan and has experienced Yoga on many levels.Saturdays, 9 am to 10 am. outside. Limited to 10 socially-distanced participants. Reservations required at: TheArb.org . Jamie Paul, jamie.paul@thearb.org , 928-814-3378. https://thearb.org .

One A Day In May Litter Clean Up: After last year's success, we are relaunching our One A Day In May competition! Using the Litterati app, we challenge you to pick up as much litter around Flagstaff as you can while following social distancing and mask guidelines. This not only helps us to keep Flagstaff litter free, it will also help us identify litter hotspots. Help us reach our goal of picking up 15,000 pieces of litter! Download the Litterati app through Google or Apple and join the challenge using code "1ADAYMAY." Take a picture of each piece of litter you pick up through the app throughout the month of May!There will be prizes for the top three litter pickers at the end of May! Join us for the fun! Marissa Molloy, marissa.molloy@flagstaffaz.gov, 928-213-2152. https://www.flagstaff.az.gov/3261/Community-Stewards-Program.