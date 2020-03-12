World Premier of Protecting the Rio to Colorado River: Flagstaff N AZ Group - Sierra Club: 6-7:30 p.m. JCM Community Center Thrope Park. Video Premier and discussion of - Protecting the Rio to Colorado RiverThis video describes our storm water project about protecting the Rio deFlag. In collaboration with City of Flagstaff Water Services and Sustainability Staff. Also general discussion of current projects and volunteer sign-ups. www.sierraclub.org/arizona .

Friday, March 13

Sedona: Through the Lens, Eyes and Mind of Ted Grussing: 4-5:30 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. Join Ted as he guides you through the wonders and beauty of Sedona and Northern Arizona from a perspective that few have ever seen. www.SedonaFilmFestival.org .

Visiting Ceramic Artist: Michal Puszczynski at CCC: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Coconino Community College, 2800 S. Lone Tree Rd. Live demonstration and lecture from Michal Puszczynski. Free and open to the public. Michal Puszczynski, P.D. (b.1976), is one of the leading Polish ceramic artists, work at Academy of Art and Design in Wroclaw, Poland. He creates large scale sculptures and installations, using clay and other ceramic materials. Puszczynski was the first artist to introduce Poland to ceramic wood-firing techniques originating from the Far East. He has participated in the number of exhibitions, conferences, and artistic projects throughout Europe, Asia, and the USA. Member of international Academy of Ceramics (IAC) awarded numerous scholarships and grants, including Fulbright Award 2019/2020. Currently, he is at Northern Arizona University completing research over the modern approach to wood-firing ceramics.