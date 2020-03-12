Thursday, March 12
NAU Ceramics Soup Bowl Fundraiser: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Drury Inn and Suites, 300 South Milton Rd. $15 buys a handmade bowl and homemade soup. Proceeds are used for student travel to the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts (NCECA) 928-523-2398.
East Flagstaff Writers Who Lunch: 12-1:30 p.m. Flagstaff City - Coconino County Public Library, 3000 North Fourth St. Come feed yourself and your writing with Writer in Residence Jenn Guyer and the Flag writing community. www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org.
Thursday Night Book Club: 6-7 p.m. Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 West Aspen Ave. Join the Flagstaff Public Library on the second Thursday of every month to discuss a new book. In March, we are discussing "The Sympathizer" by Viet Thanh Nguyen. Pick up a copy of this month's book at the Downtown Library Information Desk. www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
Cancer Support Group: 2:30-4 p.m. · Cancer Support Group: If you are newly diagnosed, with any type of cancer, a caregiver, or a survivor, this group is for you. We share information on treatments, medications, fears, and triumphs. Held in Cancer Resource Room, Cancer Center of Northern Az,1200 N Beaver St.
Pedestrian Advisory Committee: 4:30-6 p.m. Flagstaff City Hall Chambers, 211 W. Aspen Ave. The Pedestrian Advisory Committee meets on the second Thursday of each month at 4:30 p.m. in the Flagstaff City Hall Council Chambers. The public is invited and encouraged to attend! Pedestrian issues currently under consideration include. www.flagstaff.az.gov/1824/Pedestrian-Advisory-Committee.
Stretch & Laugh Chair Yoga: 10:45-11:45 a.m. Jay Montoya Community Center, 245 N Thorpe Rd. Stretch and Laugh Chair Yoga is a gentle, safe way to stretch and breathe for those with mobility, injury, surgical issues or those who can't do traditional yoga. Come check it out, have fun and get stretching. Every Wednesday and Thursday. 928-699-0558.
Free Income Tax Preparation: 4-7 p.m. College America , 399 South Malpais Ln, 2nd Floor. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides free income tax preparation for all ages and income levels. AARP membership is not required. Volunteer Tax Counselors are IRS-certified at the advanced level Call (928)919-9277 or on line at www.taxaideflagtaff.setmore.com to make an appointment. Walk-ins accepted as time allows.
Call for Presenters: Restoring Hózhó: Multimedia Artists Respond to Bordertown Violence: To establish a projection of wholeness (Hózhó), there must first be a coming together. Restoring Hózhó is the gathering of people, voices, and wisdom. On April 20, Northern Arizona University's Creative Writing Program, partnering with the Native American Cultural Center, will host an evening of discussions, storytelling, and sharing of art with the goal of raising awareness and fostering Hózhó in response to the ongoing crisis of bordertown violence. Writers, artists, and educators interested in serving on panels, as speakers, and/or showcasing their art are invited to participate. We especially encourage Native/Indigenous individuals to submit an application. Email restoringhozho2020@gmail.com by March 15.
Guitar Class for Fun: 4-5 p.m. Montoya Community Center, 245 N Thorpe Rd. Fun and relaxed hour-long class, multiple styles, beginners and beyond. Ages 13+. Songs chosen from students' requests. $30/5 class, $5 materials. Ongoing, can join anytime, but limited to nine students so registration is required. 928-221-0418.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: 5:30-6:15 p.m. The Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S Paseo del Flag. Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30-11:15 a.m. No previous experience is neededwww.capoeiraflagstaff.org/.
Writers Who Lunch at EFCL: 12-1:30 p.m. East Flagstaff Community Library, 3000 N. 4th Street, Flagstaff. Bring a lunch and meet up to write and talk about writing at the East Flagstaff Community Library. https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
Story Card Class: 1-2:30 p.m. Joe C. Montoya Center, 245 N. Thorpe Rd. Char Tarashanti invites you to tell your story by creating simple collages that depict your life at various stages. She provides prompts for a brief paragraph which adds meaning to the collage card. It's easy, fun, and a great way to leave a legacy of your life. Tell about family, friends, travel, and work--everything about you. Donations are appreciated to cover the cost of all materials provided. 507-990-3888.
NAU Civic Service Institute's Winslow Coffee Talk: 1-2:30 p.m. Active Adult Community Center, 212 E Second St., Winslow. The NAU Civic Service Institute's Monthly Senior Corps Winslow Coffee Talk welcomes community members 55 years and older to connect and share how they give back to their neighbors in the Winslow Community. The Senior Corps Volunteers provide service to non-profit organizations, are friendly visitors for seniors who need companionship, and help teachers in the classroom. Guests are welcome to join our meeting. 928-523-2182. https://in.nau.edu/civic-service-institute/.
NAU School of Music Student Artist Series presents a Choral Public Lecture Recital by Steven Schaefer: 8-9:30 p.m. Kitt Recital Hall, 1115 S Knoles Dr. NAU School of Music Student Artist Series presents a Choral Public Lecture Recital by Steven Schaefer School of Music, music@nau.edu, events.nau.edu/event/steven-schaefer-choral-public-lecture-recital/.
NAMI Support Groups: 5:30-7 p.m. Hope Community Church, 3700 N. Fanning Dr. NAMI Flagstaff (National Alliance on Mental Illness) offers two support groups: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group for adults who have experienced the symptoms of a mental health condition and NAMI Family Support Group for any adult with a friend or loved one who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition. Join us and gain insight from the challenges and successes of others facing similar circumstances. (928) 606-6448. http://namiflagstaff.org.
You have free articles remaining.
Postpartum Support Group: 10-11 a.m. Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. 4th St. Suite D4. The postpartum period can be one of the most challenging times of your life, with so many changes unfolding. Come share experiences with others who know what you are going through. Mindful meditation, sharing and a short weekly activity. Free and open to the public. www.flagstaffdoulas.com.
Korean Karate Class: 6:30-8 p.m. DeMiguel Elementary School, 3500 S Gillenwater Dr. NAMA School of Chung Do Kwan offers Korean Karate classes. Adults and children 8 and over are welcome to participate at no charge for the first month. Needs based grants are available for students under 18. More information at namachungdokwan.weebly.com or call Brad at 928-266-5320.
Coconino Master Gardener Association Meeting: 6:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church-Benson Hall, 1601 N San Francisco Street, Flagstaff. Please join the Coconino Master Gardener Association in brainstorming educational programming for the rest of the year, and learn about a new online Master Gardener Program. http://coconinomgassociation.blogspot.com.
Saint Paddy's Social: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Collins Irish Pub, 2E Route 66, Flagstaff. The Military Officers Association of America-Grand Canyon Chapter (MOAA-GCC) will be having a membership Pre-St Paddy's Day social. All MOAA members are invited to attend in addition to any current, former or retired officers of the US uniformed services who are not yet MOAA-GCC members but are interested in becoming a member of our great chapter. tucnav@gmail.com, 520-404-5705.
World Premier of Protecting the Rio to Colorado River: Flagstaff N AZ Group - Sierra Club: 6-7:30 p.m. JCM Community Center Thrope Park. Video Premier and discussion of - Protecting the Rio to Colorado RiverThis video describes our storm water project about protecting the Rio deFlag. In collaboration with City of Flagstaff Water Services and Sustainability Staff. Also general discussion of current projects and volunteer sign-ups. www.sierraclub.org/arizona.
Drop In to Mindfulness Meditation: 6:30-8:15 p.m. Flagstaff Federated Community Church, Room 24, Upstairs, 400 W. Aspen Ave. 928-814-9851. https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=Drop%20In%20to%20Mindfulness%2C%20Flagstaff.
Friday, March 13
Sedona: Through the Lens, Eyes and Mind of Ted Grussing: 4-5:30 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. Join Ted as he guides you through the wonders and beauty of Sedona and Northern Arizona from a perspective that few have ever seen. www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Visiting Ceramic Artist: Michal Puszczynski at CCC: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Coconino Community College, 2800 S. Lone Tree Rd. Live demonstration and lecture from Michal Puszczynski. Free and open to the public. Michal Puszczynski, P.D. (b.1976), is one of the leading Polish ceramic artists, work at Academy of Art and Design in Wroclaw, Poland. He creates large scale sculptures and installations, using clay and other ceramic materials. Puszczynski was the first artist to introduce Poland to ceramic wood-firing techniques originating from the Far East. He has participated in the number of exhibitions, conferences, and artistic projects throughout Europe, Asia, and the USA. Member of international Academy of Ceramics (IAC) awarded numerous scholarships and grants, including Fulbright Award 2019/2020. Currently, he is at Northern Arizona University completing research over the modern approach to wood-firing ceramics.
2020 Curious Edition Submission Deadline: 5 p.m. Calling all Northern Arizona writers and artists. CCC's Own College Publication is extending their deadline for creative submissions until March 13 at 5 p.m. for the 2020 Curios Edition Magazine. Submissions may include poems, short stories, images of artwork, photography, plays and all things creative. Submit any work to curiosccc@gmail.com.
Writers Who Lunch: 12-1:30 p.m. Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 West Aspen Ave. Many authors have day jobs--the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the Writer's Table in the northwest corner of the Downtown Library. www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
Fall Prevention/Arthritis Tai Chi: 10-11 a.m. Jay Montoya Community Center, 245 N Thorpe Rd. Fall Prevention & Arthritis Tai Chi classes. This style of Tai Chi is a slow, gentle way of maintaining balance and ease of movement. Perfect for those with mobility issues. All movements can be done from a chair or standing. http://coconino.az.gov.
Ryan Chrys & The Roughcuts: 9-11:30 p.m. The Museum Club, 3404 E Route 66. Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts w/Roe Tate and Patric Todd. Modern outlaw country from Denver. www.roughcutsband.com.
Ezra Bell in concert: 8 p.m. The Green Room, 15 N Agassiz St, Flagstaff. Americana Folk Rock band out of Portland, OREzra Bell's first full-length debut features ebullient soul twang, flowing and leaping like the music of a late 60s/early 70s recording of well-trained freaks dabbling in various genres. This Portland band sounds like they effortlessly recorded one of those forgotten-gem "cult albums", despite it being early 2018. $10 adv/$12 day of. https://www.greenhouseproductions.net/.
Scotty J's 45th Birthday Party: 8 p.m. The Orpheum Theater, 15 W. Aspen Ave. The Orpheum Theater's Master of Sound, Scotty J, turns 45 and we're celebrating with a huge concert featuring three of Flagstaff's homegrown bands. Proud Mother, Sap Dabblers and Pass the Butter. www.orpheumflagstaff.com.
Whole Can O' Beans with DJ Bear Cole: 10 p.m.-2 a.m. The McMillan, 2 Historic Rte. 66. Are you the type of person who likes music old and new of all genres? The Whole Can O' Beans Music Night at The McMillan with DJ Bear Cole is all that and more. https://DJBearCole.com.
"A Lie of the Mind" by Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival: 7-9 p.m. Coconino Center for the Arts, 2300 N Fort Valley Rd. Flagstaff Shakespeare presents "A Lie of the Mind" by Sam Shepard. Performances are at the Coconino Center for the Arts Fridays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays at 2 p.m. www.flagshakes.org.