Wednesday, May 20
Live Stream: 30-Minute Guided Meditations: Noon-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Stand Tall Don't Fall: 2-3 p.m. Virtual format/Zoom videoconferencing. Call (928) 863-0595 me to receive the link. One click and you are immediately connected. Want to improve your balance? Your mood? Your flexibility and coordination? Your mental clarity? This class offers a unique and very effective approach, so check it out in the comfort of your own home. More info at http://www.highpointaz.com/brain-gym-seniors. All movements can be done sitting and can be adapted for any physical limitation. First class is free, then $7 per class. www.highpointaz.com/.
Thursday, May 21
The Written World Virtual Editions: 6-8 p.m. Join the Flagstaff Public Library and meet other lovers of the written world. Time to write, connect and share. Free writing, writing challenges, workshops and more. Email flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com for the link to our Thursday night writing extravaganza. www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
East Flagstaff Writers Who Lunch Virtual: Noon-1:30 p.m. With Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library. In support of social distancing, we will be posting links to virtual writers hangouts every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime so you can get your fix of writing with friends. Check our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram feeds for the links, or email us at Flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com.
Live Stream: 30-Minute Guided Meditation: Noon-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Strengthen Your Immune System: Hypnotherapy for Cancer Patients: 1-2 p.m. Online/ Zoom video call. sixty-minute hypnotherapy workshop via Zoom video call hosted by Cancer Support Community of Northern Arizona. Our bodies were created to heal automatically. The placebo effect is a well-accepted example of how the mind can positively affect the body.This workshop will show you how you can activate the body's natural healing ability by utilizing the tools and technology of clinical hypnotherapy, one of the fastest-growing fields that facilitates and promotes human change, improvement and achievement, allowing people to reach their full potential.The objective of hypnotherapy is to help patients unlock "the most powerful pharmacy of all: our own nervous systems." Register at athttps://cscaz.gnosishosting.net/Events/Calendar
