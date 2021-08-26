Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Thursday, August 26
Stand Tall - Don't Fall: 11 a.m.-noon; Flagstaff; 928-863-0595; Free; A class that develops stability, clarity, resilience. Lift your mood, improve coordination, regain lost skills and abilities. Levels ONE & TWO; https://go.evvnt.com/845028-0.
Permaculture Design Course: 2:30 p.m.- 5:15 p.m.; Aug. 26, Coconino Community College, 2800 S. Lone Tree Road, Flagstaff; Introduction to Permaculture Fall Semester: Thursdays 2:30-5:15 pm Sponsored by Coconino Community College & Hopi Tutskwa Permaculture Institute More info? Email rosemaryglogan@gmail.com; https://go.evvnt.com/842708-0.
CCC 30-Year Birthday Bash at the Fourth Street Campus: 4-7 p.m.; 3000 N. Fourth St., 3000 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff; 928-226-4312; Everyone is invited to attend one or more of the 30-Year Anniversary Birthday Bashes happening at all three CCC locations; https://go.evvnt.com/861977-0.
S.E. Willis at Charly’s: 6:30-9 p.m.; Weatherford Hotel, 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff; (928) 779-1919; $5; Flagstaff legend S.E. Willis performs with special guests every Thursday from 6:30-9 PM on the Charly’s stage;
Big Chad & the Southern Gentlemen at the Gopher Hole: 9:30 p.m.- 2:30 a.m.; Aug. 26, Weatherford Hotel, 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff; (928) 779-1919; $5; Big Chad & the Southern Gentlemen at the Gopher Hole from 9:30PM-12:30AM on Friday, July 30; Saturday, July 31; Friday, August 26; and Saturday, August 27;
Basement Beatz in the Gopher Hole: 10 p.m.- 1:30 a.m.; Weatherford Hotel, 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff; (928) 779-1919; $5; Basement Beatz every Thursday from 10 PM-1:30 AM in the Gopher Hole;
'Broken Diamonds' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona theatrical encore of "Broken Diamonds" showing Thursday, Aug. 26 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre."Broken Diamonds" played to audience acclaim and was one of the highest rated films at the recent Sedona Film Festival and is returning for a one-night-only theatrical encore by popular demand.The film stars Tony Award-winner Ben Platt, Lola Kirke and Yvette Nicole Brown. Once twenty-something Scott Weaver (Platt) receives the call from his step-mother (Brown) that his father has passed away in his sleep, he is acutely unaware of how this will affect his dream of moving to Paris to complete his first novel. Just days away from packing up and boarding the trans-Atlantic flight, Scott must pick up his schizophrenic sister, Cindy (Kirke) for the last viewing of their father's body before his cremation. However, this is just the beginning of Scott's new responsibility of being a legal guardian, as he is Cindy's sole capable living family member. The following days are filled with Scott dealing with Cindy's mental illness unlike he has ever experienced before — her removal from her Halfway House residence due to her behavioral issues, taking her in as a roommate, and finding her a new and appropriate home. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.$12 general admission; $9 for Film Festival members. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Friday, August 27
Friday Fish Fry: 5-7 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-773-0084; Join us for a delicious fish fry dinner! Shrimp, chicken, and take-out available; https://go.evvnt.com/856401-0.
Hozhoni 50th Anniversary Celebration: 5-7 p.m.; 2133 N. Walgreen Blvd., 2133 N. Walgreen Blvd., Flagstaff; 928-526-7944; $50; Join us for a live auction of Hozhoni artists' best work! Enjoy light hors d'oeuvres, libations, a four piece string ensemble and a raffle event, all in Hozhoni's gardens. 50 never looked better!; https://go.evvnt.com/864376-0.
Big Chad & the Southern Gentlemen at the Gopher Hole: 9:30 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.; Weatherford Hotel, 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff; (928) 779-1919; $5; Big Chad & the Southern Gentlemen at the Gopher Hole from 9:30PM-12:30AM on Friday, July 30; Saturday, July 31; Friday, August 26; and Saturday, August 27.
Friday Night Concert on Heritage Square: 5:30-7 p.m. Heritage Square, 22 E Aspen Ave, Flagstaff. Join us for an evening of music on Heritage Square! The Flagstaff Community Band consists of 70+ community members. Music ranges from well known marches, movie music, and other fun music for enjoying a beautiful Flagstaff evening! Jody Laura, flagstaffcommunityband@gmail.com, http://www.flagstaffcommunityband.com.
'Pig' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Ste. A3, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of "Pig" showing Aug. 27-Sept. 2 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Pig" stars Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff and Adam Arkin. We don't get a lot of things to really care about. A truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped. Robin "Rob" Feld (Nicolas Cage) is a former Portland-based chef turned reclusive truffle forager following the death of his wife and partner Lori fifteen years prior. He hunts truffles deep in the forests of Oregon through the use of his prized foraging pig. He begins supplying the truffles he and his pig finds to Amir (Alex Wolff), a young, inexperienced seller. One night, Rob is assaulted by unidentified assailants who also steal his pig. He reaches out to Amir, who helps him locate a group of junkies who another local truffle-hunter suspects of being the culprits. They claim not to have the pig, but allude that the person who got it from them lives in downtown Portland. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.$12 general admission; $9 for Film Festival members. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
'Val' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning documentary "Val" showing Aug. 27-Sept. 2 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. For more than 40 years Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood's most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors, has been documenting his own life and craft through film and video. He has amassed thousands of hours of footage, from 16mm home movies made with his brothers, to time spent in iconic roles for blockbuster movies like "Top Gun", "The Doors", "Tombstone", and "Batman Forever". This raw, wildly original and unflinching documentary reveals a life lived to extremes and a heart-filled, sometimes hilarious look at what it means to be an artist and a complex man.In this remarkable and intimate documentary, directors and editors Leo Scott and Ting Poo provide a view into Kilmer's life through video footage Kilmer, born on the last day of the 1950s, shot beginning in his childhood in Chatsworth, California, and continued through his rise in film and theater.In the often decades-old videos, Kilmer reflects on family, lifelong artistic endeavors, the death of his younger brother Wesley in 1977, and his drive to find truth in the illusion of performance. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Mexican Rock Band Caifanes to Take the Stage at The Events Center at Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino: 8-10 p.m. The Events Center at Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino, 15406 N Maricopa Rd., Maricopa. The legendary Mexican rock band Caifanes will be bringing their decades of hits to The Events Center at Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino on Friday, Aug. 27. The beloved band from Mexico City shot to international fame in the late 1980s and early 1990s, becoming leaders of the Rock En Español movement. Their 1992 album "El Silencio" fuses traditional Mexican music with rock and is considered by many to be one of the most influential records of the Rock En Español genre. The veteran rock band has been cited as an influence of other notable bands in the Mexican rock genre including Santa Sabina, Maldita Vecindad and Botellita de Jerez.Caifanes has toured across both Latin America and the United States and is regarded as one of the premier Mexican rock acts. Notable shows include opening for Rolling Stones in Mexico City, participating in Peter Gabriel's WOMAD festival and their sold-out concert at the Hollywood Palladium in 1992. The band reunited in 2010 and continues to delight longtime fans with their electric shows. Caifanes The Events Center at Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino. Tickets: $89.50; $69.50; $49.50Ages: All Ages On Sale Now About Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino. For more information about Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino, visit www.harrahsakchin.com. Justin Liggin, jliggin@hmapr.com, 6025715965.Starting at $49.50. http://www.harrahsakchin.com.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
