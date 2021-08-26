'Broken Diamonds' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona theatrical encore of "Broken Diamonds" showing Thursday, Aug. 26 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre."Broken Diamonds" played to audience acclaim and was one of the highest rated films at the recent Sedona Film Festival and is returning for a one-night-only theatrical encore by popular demand.The film stars Tony Award-winner Ben Platt, Lola Kirke and Yvette Nicole Brown. Once twenty-something Scott Weaver (Platt) receives the call from his step-mother (Brown) that his father has passed away in his sleep, he is acutely unaware of how this will affect his dream of moving to Paris to complete his first novel. Just days away from packing up and boarding the trans-Atlantic flight, Scott must pick up his schizophrenic sister, Cindy (Kirke) for the last viewing of their father's body before his cremation. However, this is just the beginning of Scott's new responsibility of being a legal guardian, as he is Cindy's sole capable living family member. The following days are filled with Scott dealing with Cindy's mental illness unlike he has ever experienced before — her removal from her Halfway House residence due to her behavioral issues, taking her in as a roommate, and finding her a new and appropriate home. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.$12 general admission; $9 for Film Festival members. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.