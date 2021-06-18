McMillan Mesa Family Guided Hike: 10-11:30 a.m. McMillan Mesa (meet at Buffalo Park entrance), 2400 N Gemini Rd, Flagstaff. Willow Bend, in partnership with City of Flagstaff's Open Space Program and with generous funding from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire, will be leading FREE guided family-focused tours of McMillan Mesa. Tours will include a short hike and fun hands on outdoor focused activities for the whole family. Learn about urban forestry, open space, wildlife and more!The event is FREE but registration is required. Sign up here: https://willowbendcenter.org/mcmillan-mesa/Meet at 10AM in Buffalo Park, (2400 N Gemini Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86004). Meet near the entrance, by the buffalo.Please wear comfortable shoes, bring sunscreen a hat and plenty of water. Feel free to bring a picnic lunch and hang out after the program. For inquiries or more information please contact Sylvia Struss at Sylvia.struss@flagstaffaz.gov or 928-814-8894.