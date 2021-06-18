Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Friday, June 18
COVID VACCINES Mon/Wed/Fri Mornings: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.; Vera Whole Health - Flagstaff, 1500 E. Cedar Ave., #80, Flagstaff; Free; COVID VACCINES MON - WED - FRI MORNINGS; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/covid-vaccines-monwedfri-mornings-tickets-150236139337.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Saturday, June 19
High Country Humane Low-Cost Vaccination and Microchip Clinic: 8-10 a.m.; High Country Humane, 11665 N. U.S. 89, Flagstaff; 928-526-0742; Low-Cost vaccines help your pets stay healthy. Microchips help them find their way home if lost; https://go.evvnt.com/799851-0.
High Country Humane Dog Adoption Event: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Timberline Firearms and Training, 11972 N. U.S. 89, Flagstaff; 928-526-0742; Join us at the Timberline Firearms and Training Center for their Tack Swap and our Dog Adoption Event!; https://go.evvnt.com/799859-0.
High Country Humane Pet Adoptions: 1-4 p.m.; PetSmart, 1121 S. Plaza Way, Flagstaff; 928-526-0742; Find your new furry best friend at PetSmart!; https://go.evvnt.com/799862-0.
Flagstaff Folk Festival: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; The Museum Club, 3404 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; Live music by regional performers; https://go.evvnt.com/789992-0.
McMillan Mesa Family Guided Hike: 10-11:30 a.m. McMillan Mesa (meet at Buffalo Park entrance), 2400 N Gemini Rd, Flagstaff. Willow Bend, in partnership with City of Flagstaff's Open Space Program and with generous funding from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire, will be leading FREE guided family-focused tours of McMillan Mesa. Tours will include a short hike and fun hands on outdoor focused activities for the whole family. Learn about urban forestry, open space, wildlife and more!The event is FREE but registration is required. Sign up here: https://willowbendcenter.org/mcmillan-mesa/Meet at 10AM in Buffalo Park, (2400 N Gemini Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86004). Meet near the entrance, by the buffalo.Please wear comfortable shoes, bring sunscreen a hat and plenty of water. Feel free to bring a picnic lunch and hang out after the program. For inquiries or more information please contact Sylvia Struss at Sylvia.struss@flagstaffaz.gov or 928-814-8894.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.