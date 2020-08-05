Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Ft. Tuthill COVID-19 tests/pruebas: 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff. Cada dia, Lunes-Viernes, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., gratis. Free. COVID-19 testing daily, Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Pepsi presents: Kids Virtual Summer Camp: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Online/ Virtual Space. Exploring Worms with Willow Bend Center. Join Willow Bend for an engaging and fun program that's all about worms! Learn why worms are so important for the planet, how their body parts are different than ours, what they eat (and what they don't!), how you can build your own worm bin and start worm composting! Virtually meet our worms, listen to a heartworming story, and learn a worm song. https://www.orpheumflagstaff.com/e/pepsi-presents-kids-virtual-summer-camp-111706966544/.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
August First Shots at Timberline: Timberline Firearms and Training, 11972 N. Highway 89, Flagstaff. 5:30-7:45 p.m., Tickets $20. If you've wanted to check out the shooting sports, this class is perfect for you! Take your first shots in a fun, low key and safe class.
Grief Support Group: Compassus Hospice, 1000 N. Humphreys St., Flagstaff. 928 556 1500. 5:30-6:30 p.m., Compassus Hospice Grief Support Group meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month.
Northern Arizona Fly Casters: AZ Game and Fish Flagstaff Office, 3500 Lake Mary Road, Flagstaff. 928-814-3596. 7-10 p.m., Free. "Trout Unlimited, Grand Canyon Chapter/Northern Arizona Flycasters Monthly Meeting.
Thursday, Aug. 6
Streaming | Interactive Stargazing: 8:30-9:30 p.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel, https://youtu.be/J3dSPLB1sDs, Flagstaff. Interactive StargazingJoin Lowell Observatory educators on August 6th at 8:30 pm PDT at the Giovale Open Deck Observatory (https://lowell.edu/godo) for a guided, interactive observing session. After showcasing some planned celestial objects through our 14″ PlaneWave CDK telescope, we'll let you choose which objects to see next via YouTube's chat function. It's stargazing, reimagined.*Note: Programming may be canceled due to inclement weather. You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on the Lowell YouTube channel! https://youtu.be/J3dSPLB1sDs.
NAU Virtual Summer Seminar Series: Local Response to COVID-19: 928-523-2672. 5:30-7 p.m., Free. Northern Arizona University’s Summer Seminar Series features an eclectic set of engaging topics highlighting the talent and diversity of faculty, visiting scholars and experts in the community. This week, spend an evening with City of Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans as she presents "Local Response to COVID-19." Q&A to follow. Free and open to the public. For event details, Zoom Meeting link and series schedule visit http://bit.ly/2I6MFTM
Virtual Postpartum Meeting Group: 928-607-3706. 10-11 a.m., Come share experiences with others who know what you are going through. Join on Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/637668559.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff. 5:30-6:15 p.m., Tickets $15. Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:15am.
NAMI Support Groups: Hope Community Church, 3700 N. Fanning Drive, Flagstaff. (928) 606-6448. 5:30-7 p.m., Free. NAMI Flagstaff (National Alliance on Mental Illness) offers two support groups: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group for adults who have experienced the symptoms of a mental health condition.
Drop In to Mindfulness: Flagstaff Federated Community Church, 400 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-235-5518. 6:30-8:15 p.m., This year, we are exploring the Periodic Table of Happiness Elements! Happiness on all levels, from surface pleasure to deep inner peace. Is it possible?
Capoeira Angola Adults Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff. 6:30-8:30 p.m., Tickets $15. Capoeira Angola is an art form that combines and draws elements from dance, martial arts, acrobatics, and music.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 7-10 p.m., Free. Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far. https://azdailysun.com/events/?_ev_id=12118925b_flagstaff_virtual_game_night:_trivia,_charades,_and_drawing_over_videoMonday,
