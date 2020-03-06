Flagstaff Model Railroad Club March Open House: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Fort Tuthill Building 3, Ft. Tuthill Loop. Come join us Saturday at the Flagstaff Model Railroad Club's March Open House. See the trains run, visit with members and see the new Hill Valley lighting project completed. www.flagmrrc.org.

The Force Is With Our People Exhibition: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Museum Of Northern Arizona, 3101 N Fort Valley Rd. Star Wars has had a strong influence on many contemporary Native artists, whose art reflects the images and themes of the popular series. This exhibition features work by more than 20 different contemporary Native artists, including paintings, prints, posters, t-shirts, jewelry, figures, carvings and pottery, and explores the reasons Star Wars resonates with them.www.musnaz.org.

Night In Day Dance Party- Every Saturday Morning: 10-11:30 a.m. Momentum Aerial, 1802 W Kaibab Ln. Studio C. Adult Dance Party every Saturday morning. This is an opportunity to experience the energy and mood of a dance club within a healthy fitness framework, away from intoxicants and late nights. It will be a space for adults to move, thrive and express themselves through dance, in a dark yet sparkly environment. Music will vary, with emphasis on danceable classics from 70s, 80s, 90s and beyond. Swww.facebook.com/Night-In-Day-Dance-Party-110954260500377/.