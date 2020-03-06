Friday, March 6
Biennial Library Quilt Show: Flagstaff Public Library, 300 W Aspen Ave, Flagstaff. Beautiful handmade quilts will be displayed throughout the downtown library at the Biennial Library Quilt Show sponsored by members of the Coconino Quilters Guild of Flagstaff. Come in and vote for your favorite quilt. http://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org.
Up with People Live on Tour: 7-9 p.m. Prochnow Auditorium, 1050 S Knoles Dr. When the multinational cast of Up with People takes the stage audience members will find something for virtually every musical taste and interest. Best known for their high-energy, upbeat, family-friendly entertainment, the cast of 100 participants representing 17 countries will visit dozens of communities throughout the United States, Europe and Canada on their five-month world tour. $17. https://upwithpeople.org/event/live-on-tour-2020-in-flagstaff-arizona/.
Art in the Stacks: Match book valentines: 5-7 p.m. Flagstaff City - Coconino County Public Library, 300 West Aspen Ave. Come down to the Downtown Library every First Friday to enjoy arts and crafts for all ages, and local artists work on display. http://flagstaffpubliclibrary.org.
Art in Action First Friday: Managing our Rangelands: 6-8:30 p.m. Church of the Epiphany, 423 N Beaver St. Photography by Tom Bean, Michael Collier and Ed Dunn. Music by Grand Canyon artist, Paul Karlsberger. Lecture featuring Billy Cordasco,manager of Babbitt Ranches; Cerissa Hoglander, Land Conservation Program Manager, Grand Canyon Trust; Norm Lowe, President, Diablo Trust and more. Always good food. Free parking behind the church. www.epiphanyaz.org.
Mountain Top Tap Room live music: 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Mountain Top Tap Room, 10 E. Route 66. Black Lemon will be playing live music.
Interference Series Presents: Free Improvisation trio, Troubadours: 7-9 p.m. KickStand Kafe, 719 N. Humphreys St. $10 Donation/$5 Students. Phoenix, Arizona based Troubadours is the improvising trio of Bailey Zick, Alex Oliverio and Caleb Michel. Inspired by the British folk rock groups of the 1960's such as Fairport Convention, Troubadours aims to recontextualize folk music through the lens of free improvisation and post-rock atmospherics. www.interferenceseries.org.
Call for Presenters Restoring Hózhó: Multimedia Artists Respond to Bordertown Violence: Restoring Hózhó is the gathering of people, voices, and wisdom.On April 20, Northern Arizona University's Creative Writing Program, partnering with the Native American Cultural Center, will host an evening of discussions, storytelling, and sharing of art with the goal of raising awareness and fostering Hózhó in response to the ongoing crisis of bordertown violence. Writers, artists, and educators are invited to participate. We especially encourage Native/Indigenous individuals to submit an application. restoringhozho2020@gmail.com.
Writers Who Lunch: 12-1:30 p.m. Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 West Aspen Ave. Many authors have day jobs--the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers. www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
The Force Is With Our People Exhibition: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Museum Of Northern Arizona, 3101 N Fort Valley Rd. Star Wars has had a strong influence on many contemporary Native artists, whose art reflects the images and themes of the popular series. This exhibition features work by more than 20 different contemporary Native artists, including paintings, prints, posters, t-shirts, jewelry, figures, carvings and pottery, and explores the reasons Star Wars resonates with them. www.musnaz.org.
Game Day: 3-5 p.m. East Flagstaff Community Library, 3000 N. 4th Street, Flagstaff. Swing by the Community Room to play electronic and table top games.Ages 8-17 welcome! East Flagstaff Community Library, 9282132348. https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
Fall Prevention Arthritis Tai Chi: 10-11 a.m. Jay Montoya Community Center, 245 N Thorpe Rd. Fall Prevention & Arthritis Tai Chi classes. This style of Tai Chi is a slow, gentle way of maintaining balance and ease of movement. Perfect for those with mobility issues. All movements can be done from a chair or standing. Fun and friendly way to keep moving. www.coconino.az.gov.
Subtle Signs of Life with Heather Ferguson: 6-9 p.m. The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St. Opening Reception. Exhibit runs March 6-28. Subtle Signs of Life is a collection of 16 works that study energy. Just as sound has a range, from blaring sirens to a quiet whisper, so does energy. www.theheartbox.space/events-classes/2020/3/6/subtle-signs-of-life-march-exhibition.
Anger Management Comedy presents: Reena Calm: 7:30 p.m. The Orpheum Theater, 15 W. Aspen Ave. Reena Calm is an East Coast Jew turned Chicago favorite, became one of the most respected and requested comedians in the Midwest, and is now a nationally touring headliner. $9-$11. https://www.orpheumflagstaff.com/e/reena-calm-95523051017/.
Recycling Center Tour: 1-2 p.m. Norton Enviromental, 1800 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff. Join Willow Bend on a walk through of the Materials Recovery Facility (Recycling Center) to learn more about recycling. The tour is offered every first Friday of the month (except holidays) on Earth Day, during the Flagstaff Science Festival, or by appointment. Meet us at the facility at 1800 E. Butler Ave., (at the northeast corner of Butler and Babbitt) at 1pm on tour days (every first Friday). Tour lasts one hour. Thanks to support from the City of Flagstaff, we offer these public MRF tours. www.willowbendcenter.org.
Taoist Tai Chi New Beginner Classes: 9-10:30 a.m. Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 423 N Beaver St. The Taoist Tai Chi form is taught sequentially over a 13 week period. Participants learn by observation and instruction with lots of repetition. Taoist Tai Chi has many health benefits for all ages and abilities. Join us, it's fun. http://www.taoisttaichi.org.
Saturday, March 7
Science Saturday: Archaeology Month: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Willow Bend Environmental Education, 703 E Sawmill Rd. Local professional archaeologists joined by Northern Arizona University students will present hands-on interactive activities that demonstrate what an archaeologist does, the tools they may use and how their scientific work helps interpret ancient history. www.willowbendcenter.org/science-saturday/.
You have free articles remaining.
Biennial Library Quilt Show: Flagstaff Public Library, 300 W Aspen Ave. Beautiful handmade quilts will be displayed throughout the downtown library at the Biennial Library Quilt Show sponsored by members of the Coconino Quilters Guild of Flagstaff. Come in and vote for your favorite quilt! www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org.
Flagstaff Cohousing Coffee and Conversation: 10-11:30 a.m. Eat 'n Run Cafe, 2400 West Historic Route 66. Come meet members of Flagstaff Co-housing to learn about co-housing in general and what is currently happening with co-housing in Flagstaff. www.flagstaffcohousing.org.
Foundation Training for Every Body: 4-5:30 p.m. The Yoga Experience, 1071 E Old Canyon Ct., Suite 200. Deb will lead you on a journey of discovering Foundation Training as a way to understand your bodies optimal posture, while weaving yoga principals into the movement patterns. Discover what all the excitement of Foundation Training is, while on your "yoga" mat. Finish with a crystal singing bowl sound session and walk away with a more powerful posture. www.theyogaexperience.com/.
Living the Dream: How to get your writing in print: 3-5 p.m. Flagstaff City - Coconino County public library, 300 West Aspen Ave. Join expert writers who are living the dream. What would you like to learn about? Creating your own blog? Self-publishing? Standard publishing? Short stories and literary magazines? Rotate from expert to expert for short bursts of wisdom. Use intermission to follow up with your favorites. www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org.
Flagstaff Model Railroad Club March Open House: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Fort Tuthill Building 3, Ft. Tuthill Loop. Come join us Saturday at the Flagstaff Model Railroad Club's March Open House. See the trains run, visit with members and see the new Hill Valley lighting project completed. www.flagmrrc.org.
The Force Is With Our People Exhibition: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Museum Of Northern Arizona, 3101 N Fort Valley Rd. Star Wars has had a strong influence on many contemporary Native artists, whose art reflects the images and themes of the popular series. This exhibition features work by more than 20 different contemporary Native artists, including paintings, prints, posters, t-shirts, jewelry, figures, carvings and pottery, and explores the reasons Star Wars resonates with them.www.musnaz.org.
Night In Day Dance Party- Every Saturday Morning: 10-11:30 a.m. Momentum Aerial, 1802 W Kaibab Ln. Studio C. Adult Dance Party every Saturday morning. This is an opportunity to experience the energy and mood of a dance club within a healthy fitness framework, away from intoxicants and late nights. It will be a space for adults to move, thrive and express themselves through dance, in a dark yet sparkly environment. Music will vary, with emphasis on danceable classics from 70s, 80s, 90s and beyond. Swww.facebook.com/Night-In-Day-Dance-Party-110954260500377/.
Call for Presenters: Restoring Hózhó: Multimedia Artists Respond to Bordertown Violence: To establish a projection of wholeness (Hózhó), there must first be a coming together. Restoring Hózhó is the gathering of people, voices, and wisdom.On April 20, Northern Arizona University's Creative Writing Program, partnering with the Native American Cultural Center, will host an evening of discussions, storytelling, and sharing of art with the goal of raising awareness and fostering Hózhó in response to the ongoing crisis of bordertown violence. Writers, artists, and educators interested in serving on panels, as speakers, and/or showcasing their art are invited to participate. We especially encourage Native/Indigenous individuals to submit an application. restoringhozho2020@gmail.com.
Subtle Signs of Life with Heather Ferguson: 2-6 p.m. The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St. Opening Reception March 6. Subtle Signs of Life is a collection of 16 works that study energy. Just as sound has a range, from blaring sirens to a quiet whisper, so does energy. It's powerful, able to change form and be transferred to an object, unable to be created or destroyed. In motion as creating, changing and flowing, energy expands and contracts. www.theheartbox.space/events-classes/2020/3/6/subtle-signs-of-life-march-exhibition.
Prenatal Yoga: 9-10 a.m. Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. 4th St. Suite D4, Flagstaff. Prenatal Yoga with Alessandra. Relaxation, meditation and gentle yoga for your prenatal body. $10 drop-in fee. Every Saturday. www.flagstaffdoulas.com.
Kaibab National Forest Archaeology Month Petroglyph Hikes to Keyhole Sink: 2-4 p.m. Meet at the Oak Hill Snowplay area, Route 66, Parks. Kaibab National Forest archaeologists and volunteers will lead educational hikes to the Keyhole Sink Petroglyph site. The hike is approximately 3/4-mile walk each way, and the terrain is rocky and can be muddy. Wear cold and wet weather apparel, appropriate hiking shoes, hat, and sunscreen; also bring water. Be prepared to get wet as a waterfall often cascades off the lava flow requiring crossing in ankle deep water to access the petroglyphs. Free. Call: 928-635-5600.
FFOTM First Saturday Contra Dance: 7-10:30 p.m. Mountain Charter School, 311 W. Cattle Drive Trail. Live music and caller every time. We dance in Flagstaff at Mountain Charter School located by Ponderosa Trails Park off Lake Mary Road at 311 W. Cattle Drive Trail in Flagstaff. Member donation $9, non-members $10. Email flagstaffcontradances@gmail.com for more information. www.ffotm.org/contra-dances/.
Robyn Hitchcock: 7 p.m. The Orpheum Theater, 15 W. Aspen Ave. Robyn Hitchcock is one of England's most enduring contemporary singer/songwriters and live performers. A surrealist poet, talented guitarist, cult artist and musician's musician, Hitchcock is among alternative rock's father figures and is the closest thing the genre has to a Bob Dylan (not coincidentally his biggest musical inspiration). $19-$26. www.orpheumflagstaff.com
Grand Canyon Guitar Society Presents Jack Cimo in Concert: 7-9:35 p.m. Shepherd of the Hills, 1601 N San Francisco St. Jack Cimo is a classically-trained Spanish guitarist known for his powerful presence, beautiful tone, and exciting interpretations. He has worked with Grammy-award winning musicians such as William Kanengiser and Pepe Romero, and was recently one of two Americans to be invited to the prestigious Joann Falletta International Guitar Concerto Competition in Buffalo, NY. He has over 20 years of performing experience, and calls San Luis Obispo, California home. www.CanyonGuitar.org.
Deborah Raymond, soprano, and guests faculty recital: 3-4:30 p.m. Kitt Recital Hall (37), 1115 S Knoles Dr. NAU School of Music Faculty Artist Series presents a recital by Deborah Raymond, renowned soprano and internationally recognized opera singer. https://events.nau.edu/event/deborah-raymond-soprano-and-guests-faculty-recital/.
Codependent Anonymous: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Northern Arizona University Eastburn Education Building, Eastburn Education Bldg. Room #208 , Flagstaff. We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy, loving relationships with our spirituality, ourselves and others. http://coda.org.
Unlocking Your Success: 9-10:30 a.m. Arizona Integrative Hypnotherapy, 2708 N Fourth St., Suite B-1. Do you feel like there's another level of Life you're destined for, but it always seems just out of grasp? Or maybe your personal life is excelling but something in your career or business is keeping you from feeling fulfilled. Learn to remove the mental and emotional blocks that keep you from success, healing, and reaching your true potential. 928-699-7349. www.arizonaintegrativehypnotherapy.com/unlocking-your-success/.
Dads support group: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. 4th St. Suite D4. Dads monthly support group. First Saturday of the month. Babies in arms welcome. Free. www.flagstaffdoulas.com.
Free income tax preparation: 12-4:30 p.m. Flagstaff Public Library, 300 W Aspen Ave. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides free income tax preparation for all ages and income levels. AARP membership is not required. Volunteer Tax Counselors are IRS-certified at the advanced level Call (928)919-9277 or on line at www.taxaideflagtaff.setmore.com to make an appointment. Walk-ins accepted as time allows.
Archaeological Adventures in Saving the Past for the Future on the Old Kaibab: 7-8 p.m. Riordan Mansion, 409 West Riordan Rd. Archaeologist Neil Weintraub will discuss his most memorable adventures and challenges from 30 years of working with volunteers, partners, and tribes to conserve and preserve the rich history of the Kaibab National Forest.Free. 928-779-4395.