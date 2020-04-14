Live Stream: 30 Minute Guided Meditation: 12-12:30 p.m. With Kadam Michelle GauthierJoin us for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday With regular practice, these meditations help us to experience mental clarity and inner peace by meditating on our mind itself. Each class will include a short teaching on a specific meditation tip as well as how to integrate that meditation into your daily life.epc@meditationinnorthernarizona.org, www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.

TILT: The Virtual Experience: 12 p.m. gf.me/u/xv6vay. Dark Sky Aerial has partners with the Flagstaff Family Food Center. Join Dark Sky Aerial and donate to support a critical service in the Northern Arizona community. Starting on Monday, April 13, 2020, and ending on Friday, April 17, 2020, Dark Sky Aerial will release one scene of TILT: Truth is a Vantage Point, per day by 12 p.m., in sequential order on www.darkskyaerial.org. Tune in to www.darkskyaerial.org daily and support a critical service in the Northern Arizona community. 100 percent of your donation on Go Fund Me (gf.me/u/xv6vay) will go to the Flagstaff Family Food Center. www.darkskyaerial.org.

Stand Tall Don't Fall: Virtual: 2-3 p.m. Via Zoom videoconferencing. One click and you are immediately connected. Want to improve your balance? Your mood? Your flexibility and coordination? Your mental clarity? This class offers a unique and very effective approach so check it out in the comfort of your own home. Read more: http://www.highpointaz.com/brain-gym-seniors. All movements can be done sitting and can be adapted for any physical limitation. First class is free, then $7/class. Call Christina at 928-863-0595 for how to join.

