Tuesday, April 14
Flagstaff Resources LIVE with Dr Dave Engelthaler: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Join Flagstaff Resources LIVE with Dr Dave Engelthaler discussing COVID-19 best practices, what TGen North's efforts, and what is next. www.facebook.com/events/248637206316472/.
Streaming | Meet an Astronomer | Joe Llama | Finding Earth 2.0: 2-3 p.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel. We are entering a new era of exoplanet astronomy and are closer than ever to discovering a planet like Earth orbiting in the habitable zone of a star like our Sun. Lowell astronomer Dr. Joe Llama is using the Lowell Discovery Telescope and the recently commissioned EXtreme PREcision Spectrograph (EXPRES) from Yale University to search for Earth 2.0. He will talk about how we find exoplanets, highlight some of the most recent discoveries, and tell us what is in store for this exciting field of astronomy in the next few years. https://youtu.be/pe-8yQPZi60.
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Edition: 12-1:30 p.m. Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 West Aspen Ave. We will be meeting virtually on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime to write and discuss. Email flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com for the link to join our virtual writers cave!
Live Stream: 30 Minute Guided Meditation: 12-12:30 p.m. With Kadam Michelle GauthierJoin us for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday With regular practice, these meditations help us to experience mental clarity and inner peace by meditating on our mind itself. Each class will include a short teaching on a specific meditation tip as well as how to integrate that meditation into your daily life.epc@meditationinnorthernarizona.org, www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
TILT: The Virtual Experience: 12 p.m. gf.me/u/xv6vay. Dark Sky Aerial has partners with the Flagstaff Family Food Center. Join Dark Sky Aerial and donate to support a critical service in the Northern Arizona community. Starting on Monday, April 13, 2020, and ending on Friday, April 17, 2020, Dark Sky Aerial will release one scene of TILT: Truth is a Vantage Point, per day by 12 p.m., in sequential order on www.darkskyaerial.org. Tune in to www.darkskyaerial.org daily and support a critical service in the Northern Arizona community. 100 percent of your donation on Go Fund Me (gf.me/u/xv6vay) will go to the Flagstaff Family Food Center. www.darkskyaerial.org.
Wednesday, April 15
Flagstaff Resources LIVE: 4:30-6 p.m. Join Flagstaff Resources LIVE with Bryan Gest from Terros, Trever Davis & Lauren Lauder CEO with the Guidance Center, and Teri Yazzie Youth Psychotherapist with NACA discussing COVID-19, Resources, and more. www.facebook.com/events/220529752552763/.
Live Stream: Developing a Good Heart: 6:30-8 p.m. with Gen-la Kelsang Jampa. This class is now being offered as a live stream. In this class you will learn: What are the 3 types of love; Why we need to improve our compassion; What is the ultimate goal of human life? Teacher Gen-la Kelsang Jampa is an international renowned Buddhist ordained teacher, the Deputy Spiritual Director of the New Kadampa Tradition (NKT) and Resident Teacher of the IKRC Grand Canyon. $10. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Live Stream: 30 Minute Guided Meditation: 12-12:30 p.m. With Kadam Michelle GauthierJoin us for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday With regular practice, these meditations help us to experience mental clarity and inner peace by meditating on our mind itself. Each class will include a short teaching on a specific meditation tip as well as how to integrate that meditation into your daily life.epc@meditationinnorthernarizona.org, www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
TILT: The Virtual Experience: 12 p.m. gf.me/u/xv6vay. Dark Sky Aerial has partners with the Flagstaff Family Food Center. Join Dark Sky Aerial and donate to support a critical service in the Northern Arizona community. Starting on Monday, April 13, 2020, and ending on Friday, April 17, 2020, Dark Sky Aerial will release one scene of TILT: Truth is a Vantage Point, per day by 12 p.m., in sequential order on www.darkskyaerial.org. Tune in to www.darkskyaerial.org daily and support a critical service in the Northern Arizona community. 100 percent of your donation on Go Fund Me (gf.me/u/xv6vay) will go to the Flagstaff Family Food Center. www.darkskyaerial.org.
Stand Tall Don't Fall: Virtual: 2-3 p.m. Via Zoom videoconferencing. One click and you are immediately connected. Want to improve your balance? Your mood? Your flexibility and coordination? Your mental clarity? This class offers a unique and very effective approach so check it out in the comfort of your own home. Read more: http://www.highpointaz.com/brain-gym-seniors. All movements can be done sitting and can be adapted for any physical limitation. First class is free, then $7/class. Call Christina at 928-863-0595 for how to join.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!