Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Sunday, Oct. 4
Matthew Bourne's The Red Shoes: 1-2:30 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The legendary and award-winning dance production, Matthew Bourne's "The Red Shoes", will be screened at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m., presented by the Sedona International Film Festival. Mary D. Fisher Theatre one day only: Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.
Flagstaff Community Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon; 400 W. Elm Ave., Outdoor farmers market featuring fresh, regional fruits and vegetables, tamales, bread, honey, salsa, humanely raised beef, nest run eggs and more. https://go.evvnt.com/672901-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555691048.
Open Mic Sunday: 2-8 p.m.; Oct. 4, The Museum Club, 3404 E. Route 66, Flagstaff. Our stage is your stage every Sunday with our open mic.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 7-10 p.m.; Oct. 4, 1 E. Rte 66, 1 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915205284.
Monday, Oct. 5
Capoeira Angola Adults Class: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff; $15; Capoeira Angola is an art form that combines and draws elements from dance, martial arts, acrobatics, and music.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video. 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915207290.
Open Mic at Hops on Birch: 8 p.m. 22 E. Birch Ave., Flagstaff. Sign up begins at 8:00 PM and is open to anyone 21 and up!; https://go.evvnt.com/636404-0.
Gamblers Anonymous: 6-7 p.m.; Episcopal Church-Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff; 928-774-2911; Gamblers Anonymous meets Mondays, at 6 p.m.
Introduction to Meditation: 6:30-7 p.m.Free; Flagstaff Insight Meditation Community offers free online introduction to meditation class every first Monday of the month; https://go.evvnt.com/689711-0.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Custody and Visitation by Non Parents and Grandparents: 11-11:45 a.m. Online. Join us for this free Legal Talk by Donna Hougen of Hougen Family Law about non-parent custody, visitation and step-parent adoption online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Lucian Freud: A Self Portrait: Tuesday and 4 and 7 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. Sedona International Film Festival presents the Exhibition on Screen series with "Lucian Freud: A Self Portrait". The event will show in Sedona on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the festival's Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Exhibition on Screen's intensely compelling film on Lucian Freud reveals the life and work of a modern master though a unique exhibition of his self-portraits at the Royal Academy of Arts, London. Freud made self-portraits for the whole of his life which intersected his controversial private life and reflected his shifting relationship with paint. His intense and unflinching gaze has produced a body of powerful, figurative works that places him in the forefront of great British painting. The film journeys through this landmark exhibition in which Freud turns his critical eye firmly on himself.Notoriety followed the grandson of Sigmund Freud: he was a key figure in London's radical post-war art scene and his work reveals a great story to be enjoyed on the big screen. Audiences will have a front row seat to view Freud's powerful and intimate self-portraits.In collaboration with the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, the Royal Academy of Arts' extraordinary exhibition will display more than 50 paintings, prints and drawings spanning nearly seven decades of Freud's self-portraiture, brought together for the first time in history. They give a fascinating insight into both his psyche and his development as a painter from his earliest portrait painted in 1939 to the final one executed 64 years later. When seen together, his portraits represent an engrossing study into the dynamic of ageing and the process of self-representation.Highlighting paintings such as Man with a Feather, Reflection with Two Children (Self-portrait), Hotel Bedroom, Interior with Plant, Reflection Listening and his masterpiece Painter Working Reflection, this film features key interviews with past sitters, friends and leading art experts such as Tim Marlow (Artistic Director, Royal Academy of Arts, London), Martin Gayford (Art Critic and Writer) and Catherine Lampert (Art Curator and Writer) among others.Notably, the film includes access to Lucian Freud's early works and a rare visit to Lucian Freud's painting studio, which remains as it was when he died in 2011.Along with insight and commentary by the exhibition curators Andrea Tarsia (Royal Academy of Arts, London), Jasper Sharp (Kunsthistorisches Museum, Vienna) and David Dawson (Artist), this remarkable film is a must-see for anyone interested in discovering more about the man behind the some of the most talked about portraits in modern art history and, more broadly, the London artworld.The festival is proud to be the official host of the Exhibition on Screen Series, joining hundreds of theatres around the globe for this special exhibition on screen. Cinema guests can now enjoy unprecedented high definition access into the lives of renowned artists, their art and the fabulous museums and galleries that are the custodians of such masterpieces.The Exhibition on Screen Series is generously sponsored by Goldenstein Gallery."Lucian Freud: A Self Portrait" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theater and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.
One Team Scavenger Hunt: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555695060.
Writers Who Lunch: Noon-1:30 p.m.; Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; Many authors have day jobs; the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the Writer's Table; https://go.evvnt.com/633819-0.
FAFSA Open Hours: 3 p.m. Oct. 6, Flagstaff; 928-523-9654; The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is now open! Receive FREE assistance completing the form from the NACRC.
Yuan Gong Qigong Class: 6:30-8 p.m.; First Congregational Church, 740 N. Turquoise Drive, Flagstaff; $5; Have more life energy, learn the ancient art of Qigong for self-healing and self-empowerment. Beginners welcome.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915209296.
Trivia at Hops on Birch: 7:30-10 p.m.; Hops On Birch, 22 E. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; Trivia every Tuesday at Hops! Sign up starts at 7:30, prizes for winning teams.
Karaoke at the Monte V: 9:30 p.m.- 2 a.m.; Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge, 100 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff; Free; Karaoke with Ricky Bill.
All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!