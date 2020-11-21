Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Saturday, Nov. 21
Fall Poetry Showcase and Open Mic Night: 7-8:30 p.m. Join us via zoom for readings from Arizona Poets: Austin Davis, Sareya Taylor, Hunter Hazelton, and Rosemarie Dumbrowski followed by an open mic opportunity for local poets! Jamie Paul, libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org, 9288143378. https://tinyurl.com/flaglibpoetry.
"Jingle Jangle" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the new holiday film "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey" showing Nov. 21-25 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. A musical adventure and a visual spectacle for the ages, "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey" is a wholly fresh and spirited family holiday event. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.$12 general admission; $9 for Film Festival members. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Codependent Anonymous: 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Eastburn Education Center, Building #027, Northern Arizona University, 639 Riordan Ranch St., Flagstaff; (907)-957-0556; We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy; https://go.evvnt.com/638660-0.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: 5:30-6:15 p.m.; Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff; $15; Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30-11:15 a.m.; https://go.evvnt.com/639488-0.
Dance Flagstaff Every 3rd Saturday at The McMillan with DJ Bear Cole:
10 p.m.- 2 a.m.; Nov. 21, The McMillan Bar and Kitchen, 2 Historic Rte. 66, Flagstaff; 480-703-3980; Free; "Dance Flagstaff is an on going event centered around people that want to dance! If you go out with one thing in mind - to dance - this is the night for you!; https://go.evvnt.com/632771-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555777306.
HereAfter with Eric Retterbush and Heather Allison: 1-6 p.m.; The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., #1b, Flagstaff; Free; HereAfter is a collection of photographs reminiscent of photography styles of the past by Heather Allison and Eric Retterbrush; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hereafter-with-eric-retterbush-and-heather-allison-tickets-126620289695.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915291542.
Sunday, Nov. 22
Open Mic Sunday: 2-8 p.m.; The Museum Club, 3404 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; 928-310-2333; Our stage is your stage every Sunday with our open mic; https://go.evvnt.com/639404-0.
Shakespeare Allowed!: 3-5 p.m.; Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-213-2331; The Flagstaff Public Library and the Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival host the public-participation reading of one entire Shakespeare play each month; https://go.evvnt.com/633624-0.
