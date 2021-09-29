Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Wednesday Weed Pull at Picture Canyon!: 7-10 a.m.; Picture Canyon Natural and Cultural Preserve, Flagstaff; 928-814-8894; Last invasive weed pull of the season at Picture Canyon!; https://go.evvnt.com/878515-0.
Where Did the Water Go? Impacts of Groundwater Overuse: 12-1 p.m.; Flagstaff; In this second webinar of our three-part series, learn how groundwater supports habitats and communities, and dig into the consequences of its overuse; https://go.evvnt.com/878305-0.
The GELL Center’s Global Film Series: Kinaaldá, A Navajo Rite of Passage: 7-9 p.m.; Liberal Arts – NAU, 705 S. Beaver St., Flagstaff; 928-523-3834; The Global Engagement and Language Learning Center’s films for the semester will celebrate award-winning films from across the globe in nine different languages. Free and open to the public. Masks req; https://go.evvnt.com/892657-0.
Recycled Art Exhibition: The Artists’ Coalition of Flagstaff is proud to present the 19th Annual City of Flagstaff Recycled Art Exhibition featuring art created with recycled materials. Local artists from all over Coconino County, Sedona, Yavapai County, and the Native American Reservations, along with students of all ages come together to promote recycling through this creative, fun, and inspiring exhibition. It's one of Flagstaff's favorite exhibitions each year! Come see all the art and the award winners on display in this free exhibition 7 days a week, through Oct. 17, at the Flagstaff Mall. Hours are Monday through Saturdays, noon to 7 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. For more information, visit flagstaff-arts.org or call (928) 522-6969.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Writer Jamie Figueroa, a part of the Witter-Bynner Indigenous Writers Series: 7-9 p.m.; Liberal Arts, 705 S. Beaver St., Flagstaff; 928-523-3834; The author of the critically-acclaimed novel Brother, Sister, Mother, Explorer and professor at the Institute of American Indian Arts comes to NAU campus, presented by NAU MFA in Creative Literature; https://go.evvnt.com/892666-0.
Newsboys: God Loves You Tour with Franklin Graham: 7-11 p.m.; Coconino Fairgrounds, 2446 Fort Tuthill (Flagstaff Urban - University Heights to Fort Tuthill), Flagstaff; Since arriving on the scene in 1985 in their native Australia, the Newsboys have taken Christian music by storm. Nearly three decades later, the iconic band is an undisputed industry leader, garnering six gold albums; 8 million units in career sales; 33 #1 singles; multiple Grammy and American Music Award nominations; and signature hits ranging from “He Reigns” and “Born Again” to their recent 15-week chart-topper, “We Believe.” Expanding their reach into film, the band appeared in the 2014 Pure Flix hit, “God’s Not Dead,” inspired by their song of the same name. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/102705910?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket.
