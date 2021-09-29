Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Wednesday Weed Pull at Picture Canyon!: 7-10 a.m.; Picture Canyon Natural and Cultural Preserve, Flagstaff; 928-814-8894; Last invasive weed pull of the season at Picture Canyon!; https://go.evvnt.com/878515-0.

Where Did the Water Go? Impacts of Groundwater Overuse: 12-1 p.m.; Flagstaff; In this second webinar of our three-part series, learn how groundwater supports habitats and communities, and dig into the consequences of its overuse; https://go.evvnt.com/878305-0.

The GELL Center’s Global Film Series: Kinaaldá, A Navajo Rite of Passage: 7-9 p.m.; Liberal Arts – NAU, 705 S. Beaver St., Flagstaff; 928-523-3834; The Global Engagement and Language Learning Center’s films for the semester will celebrate award-winning films from across the globe in nine different languages. Free and open to the public. Masks req; https://go.evvnt.com/892657-0.