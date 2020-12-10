"Billie" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning new documentary "Billie" showing Dec. 11-17 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Billie Holiday sang the truth, but she paid the price.Billie Holiday had one of the greatest voices of all time and changed the face of American music. Raw, emotional and brutally honest, "Billie" is filled with never-before-heard interviews from those who knew her best: musical greats like Charles Mingus, Tony Bennett, Sylvia Syms and Count Basie. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.