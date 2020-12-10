Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Thursday, Dec. 10
Postpartum Support Group: 10-11 a.m.; Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff; 928-607-3706; The postpartum period can be one of the most challenging times of your life; https://go.evvnt.com/639019-0.
Cancer Support Group: 2:30-4 p.m.; Cancer Centers of Northern Arizona Healthcare, 1200 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff; 928-310-8467; Cancer Support Group: If you are newly diagnosed, with any type of cancer, a caregiver, or a survivor, this group is for you; https://go.evvnt.com/639607-0.
Pedestrian Advisory Committee: 4:30-6 p.m.; Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 310-402-7949; Free; The Pedestrian Advisory Committee meets on the second Thursday of each month at 4:30 pm in the Flagstaff City Hall Council Chambers; https://go.evvnt.com/636076-0.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: 5:30-6:15 p.m.; Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff; $15; Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:15am; https://go.evvnt.com/639493-0.
NAMI Support Groups: 5:30-7 p.m.; Hope Community Church, 3700 N. Fanning Drive, Flagstaff; (928) 606-6448; Free; NAMI Flagstaff (National Alliance on Mental Illness) offers two support groups: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group for adults who have experienced the symptoms of a mental health condition; https://go.evvnt.com/634068-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555801378.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915313608.
Drop In to Mindfulness: 6:30-8:15 p.m.; Flagstaff Federated Community Church, 400 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-235-5518; This year, we are exploring the Periodic Table of Happiness Elements! Happiness on all levels, from surface pleasure to deep inner peace. Is it possible?; https://go.evvnt.com/639866-0.
Karaoke at the Monte V: 9:30 p.m.- 2 a.m.; Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge, 100 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff; Free; Karaoke with Ricky Bill; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/karaoke-at-the-monte-v-tickets-99094033923.
Friday, Dec. 11
Rights for Crime Victims: 12-12:45 p.m. Join us for this free Legal Talk to review the rights of crime victims by a Crime Victims' Rights attorney from Legal Services for Crime Victims in Arizona (LSCVA) online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/.
Writers Who Lunch: 12-1:30 p.m.; Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-213-2331; Many authors have day jobs--the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the Writer's Table; https://go.evvnt.com/633883-0.
Luminaria Stroll: 5:30-8:30 p.m.;Downtown Flagstaff, 6 E. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; The Luminaria Stroll is back for its 5th year! Continue the tradition of strolling along glowing streets in Downtown Flagstaff (six feet apart of course!); https://go.evvnt.com/711127-0.
"Billie" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning new documentary "Billie" showing Dec. 11-17 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Billie Holiday sang the truth, but she paid the price.Billie Holiday had one of the greatest voices of all time and changed the face of American music. Raw, emotional and brutally honest, "Billie" is filled with never-before-heard interviews from those who knew her best: musical greats like Charles Mingus, Tony Bennett, Sylvia Syms and Count Basie. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" Sedona Film Screenings: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is proud to present the acclaimed new film "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" showing Dec. 11-17 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" stars Academy Award-winner Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman in one of his final film roles before his untimely death earlier this year. Both give award-worthy performances in this inspiring new film.Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary "Mother of the Blues," Ma Rainey (Viola Davis). Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
