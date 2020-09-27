Sunday, Sept. 27

Streaming | National Astronomy Day & International Observe the Moon Night: 6:30-8 p.m. Online - Live Stream, https://youtu.be/Lows6sLswtU, Flagstaff. National Astronomy Day & International Observe the Moon NightPart 1 6:30-7:15 pm: Robert Burnham and his Celestial HandbookRobert Burnham, Jr. compiled one of the most popular astronomy books ever — the three-volume "observing bible," Burnham's Celestial Handbook — while working at Lowell Observatory in the mid-20th century. However, Burnham's life was tragic in many ways. In celebration of National Astronomy Day, we will take a look at the complicated man who brought the wonders of space to people around the world. Lowell Observatory Historian Kevin Schindler will host a discussion with journalist Tony Ortega, who in 1998 wrote the defining account of Burnham's life; Donna Courtney, Burnham's niece and only surviving relative; and Brian Skiff, renowned sky expert who has worked for nearly 40 years at Lowell Observatory as an observer and research scientist. Part 2: 7:15-8 p.m.: Celebrate International Observe the Moon Night with live views of the moon from the Giovale Open Deck Observatory (weather permitting). Join Lowell Observatory educators for a tour of the moon's surface and learn about past and future lunar exploration.*Note: Programming may be canceled due to inclement weather. You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel! https://youtu.be/Lows6sLswtU.