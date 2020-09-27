Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Sunday, Sept. 27
Flagstaff Community Farmers Market: 400 W. Elm Ave., Flagstaff. 928-853-2382. 8 a.m.-noon, Outdoor farmers market featuring fresh, regional fruits and vegetables, tamales, bread, honey, salsa, humanely raised beef, nest run eggs and more!
Streaming | National Astronomy Day & International Observe the Moon Night: 6:30-8 p.m. Online - Live Stream, https://youtu.be/Lows6sLswtU, Flagstaff. National Astronomy Day & International Observe the Moon NightPart 1 6:30-7:15 pm: Robert Burnham and his Celestial HandbookRobert Burnham, Jr. compiled one of the most popular astronomy books ever — the three-volume "observing bible," Burnham's Celestial Handbook — while working at Lowell Observatory in the mid-20th century. However, Burnham's life was tragic in many ways. In celebration of National Astronomy Day, we will take a look at the complicated man who brought the wonders of space to people around the world. Lowell Observatory Historian Kevin Schindler will host a discussion with journalist Tony Ortega, who in 1998 wrote the defining account of Burnham's life; Donna Courtney, Burnham's niece and only surviving relative; and Brian Skiff, renowned sky expert who has worked for nearly 40 years at Lowell Observatory as an observer and research scientist. Part 2: 7:15-8 p.m.: Celebrate International Observe the Moon Night with live views of the moon from the Giovale Open Deck Observatory (weather permitting). Join Lowell Observatory educators for a tour of the moon's surface and learn about past and future lunar exploration.*Note: Programming may be canceled due to inclement weather. You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel! https://youtu.be/Lows6sLswtU.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Shakespeare Allowed: The Flagstaff Public Library and the Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival host the public-participation reading of one entire Shakespeare play each month, virtually. Visit FlagShakes on Facebook for more information.
"Jonas Kaufmann: My Vienna" Concert on Screen: 1-2:40 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Ste. A3, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of "Jonas Kaufmann: My Vienna" for two shows only on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 26 and 27 at 1 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Jonas Kaufmann: My Vienna" is a deeply personal tribute by the star tenor to the world-famous melodies from the birthplace of waltz and operetta. Filmed live in the magical setting of the Wiener Konzerthaus in Vienna, the concert features popular Viennese music from "Die Fledermaus" and "Wienerblut" by Johann Strauss and Franz Lehár's "The Merry Widow", plus many classic songs inspired by the city of Vienna. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.
Monday, Sept. 28
Gamblers Anonymous: Episcopal Church-Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff. 928-774-2911. 6-7 p.m., Gamblers Anonymous meets Mondays, at 6 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St.
Capoeira Angola Adults Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff. 6:30-8:30 p.m., Tickets $15. Capoeira Angola is an art form that combines and draws elements from dance, martial arts, acrobatics, and music.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Edition: Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-213-2331. 12-1:30 p.m., Many authors have day jobs--the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the Writer's Table.
Virtual Prenatal Meetup Group: 928-607-3706. 5:30-6:30 p.m., Weekly support group for pregnant people who want to connect and share experiences with others. Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/637668559.
Yuan Gong Qigong Class: First Congregational Church, 740 N. Turquoise Drive, Flagstaff. 928 525 6112. 6:30-8 p.m., Tickets $5. Have more life energy, learn the ancient art of Qigong for self-healing and self-empowerment. Beginners welcome.
'Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles' Film Premiere: 12 a.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Ste. A3, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the one-day-only premiere of "Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles." It doesn't just take innovation to create edible works of art worthy of The Met, it also means looking back at the past for inspiration. Via London, Versailles, and Instagram, "Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles" follows famous chef Yotam Ottolenghi on his quest to bring the sumptuous art and decadence of Versailles to life in cake form at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. He assembles a team — a veritable who's who of the dessert world, including Dominique Ansel and Dinara Kasko — to help bring his vision to life. The pastry chefs create a true feast of Versailles complete with a cocktail whirlpool and posh jello shots, architectural mousse cakes, chocolate sculptures, swan pastries, and an edible garden. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
