Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Saturday, Sep. 5
Flagstaff Hullabaloo: A Virtual Celebration: 7-9 p.m. A community celebration of FLG's favorite festival. We may not be able to gather in person at Wheeler Park but that doesn’t mean Flagstaff can’t still get down and celebrate this great mountain town of ours, in fact, we think it’s even more necessary we do just that! Please join us for a night of celebrating the 20th anniversary Greenhouse Productions, the people that bring you Flagstaff Hullabaloo, Cornucopia, and countless, memorable concerts. The night will be an event full of live music from Summit Dub Squad.
The Virtual Coconino County Fair: Check out the virtual Coconino County Fair Facebook page, YouTube channel, or Instagram account for a weekend full of events, including live music, auctions and more. To see the full Coconino County Fair schedule and learn how to tune in virtually, visit www.coconinocountyfair.com/schedule
Low Cost Pet Vaccination Clinic: High Country Humane, 11665 N. U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-526-0742. 8-10 a.m., If you live in Coconino County, High Country Humane is here to provide you with a variety of vaccines at low costs to make sure your pets are happy and healthy!.
Mindfulness and Improv: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Online with Zoom. Acceptance, release, concentration, spontaneity. Mindfulness and Improv are rooted in the same ground, and flourish in the same groundlessness. This two hour workshop begins with basic mindfulness exercises and leads into meditative and playful Improv games/scenes. Whether you are a meditator, an improviser, neither, or a little of both, you are sure to leave this workshop with a satisfied soul and a smiling face. Mindfulness teacher Pez Owen is honored to join returning Oaktown guest coach Taj Baker for this special Meetup offering hosted by Oaktown Improv. Spaces are limited; by donation. www.meetup.com/oaktownimprov/events/272519651/.
Codependent Anonymous: Eastburn Education Center, Building #027, Northern Arizona University, 639 Riordan Ranch St., Flagstaff. (907)-957-0556. 9:30-10:30 a.m., We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Dads support group: Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-607-3706. 10:30-11:30 a.m., Dads monthly support group. 1st saturday of the month 1030 am @Flagstaff Doulas.
High Country Humane Volunteer Orientation: High Country Humane, 11665 N. U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-526-0742. 1-2 p.m., Free. High Country Humane (HCH) is always seeking dedicated and compassionate people who are looking for meaningful ways to donate their time to help animals in need.
Sunday, Sep. 6
Flagstaff Community Farmers Market: 400 W. Elm Ave., 400 W. Elm Ave., Flagstaff. 928-853-2382. 8 a.m.-noon, Outdoor farmers market featuring fresh, regional fruits and vegetables, tamales, bread, honey, salsa, humanely raised beef, nest run eggs and more!
Live Stream: Advice for a Happy Life: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. International Kadampa Retreat Center Grand Canyon. With Gen-la Kelsang Jampa Advice from Atisha's Heart is sublime, heartfelt advice to live by. Eternally modern and relevant, it is packed with practical guidance that helps us transform our ordinary daily life into a joyful path to deep inner peace for our own and others' benefit. It is the very heart of Kadampa Buddhism. Teacher Gen-la Jampa is an internationally renowned Buddhist ordained teacher, the Deputy Spiritual Director of the New Kadampa Tradition - International Kadampa Buddhist Union (NKT-IKBU) and the Resident Teacher of the IKRC Grand Canyon. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
