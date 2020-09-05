Saturday, Sep. 5

Flagstaff Hullabaloo: A Virtual Celebration: 7-9 p.m. A community celebration of FLG's favorite festival. We may not be able to gather in person at Wheeler Park but that doesn’t mean Flagstaff can’t still get down and celebrate this great mountain town of ours, in fact, we think it’s even more necessary we do just that! Please join us for a night of celebrating the 20th anniversary Greenhouse Productions, the people that bring you Flagstaff Hullabaloo, Cornucopia, and countless, memorable concerts. The night will be an event full of live music from Summit Dub Squad.