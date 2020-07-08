Wednesday, July 8
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 7-10 p.m. Free. Make your game night legendary. Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh until it hurts and connect with friends near and far. www.letsroam.com/roam_from_home/virtual_game_night?utm_source=event_brite_free_game.
Thursday, July 9
Streaming | Interactive Stargazing: 9-10 p.m. Lowell Observatory Youtube Channel, https://youtu.be/hh0cTfEM0Fs, Flagstaff. Join Lowell Observatory educators at the Giovale Open Deck Observatory (https://lowell.edu/godo) for a guided, interactive observing session. After showcasing some planned celestial objects through our 14" PlaneWave CDK telescope, we'll let you choose which objects to see next via YouTube's chat function. It's stargazing, reimagined. Note: Programming may be cancelled due to inclement weather. Heather Craig, hcraig@lowell.edu.
Thursday Night Book Club: 6-7 p.m. Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W Aspen Ave, Flagstaff. Join the Flagstaff Public Library on the 2nd Thursday of every month to discuss a new book. In July, we are discussing The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead virtually on Zoom. Email flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com for Zoom login information. Get a copy of this month's book through curbside hold pick-up by calling the Downtown Library Information Desk at 928-213-2331. flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com, https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
Streaming | Cosmic Coffee, Cup No. 16 | Pluto and the Great Planet Debate: 9-10 a.m. Lowell Observatory Youtube Channel, https://youtu.be/LI0flPMJifk, Flagstaff. Cosmic Coffee explores a different topic in astronomy or planetary science each week. This week, Lowell Observatory Director Dr. Jeff Hall speaks with Lowell Astronomer Dr. Gerard van Belle, who was present for the fateful 2006 IAU vote that changed the planetary status of Pluto. This episode comes just 5 days before the 5th anniversary of New Horizons' flyby of Pluto on July 14, 2015. Lowell Observatory, info@lowell.edu, 928-774-3358. https://youtu.be/LPeOmCgbWs8.
Introduction to Yoga at Home: 9 a.m. 928-774-9010. $40. This four-week series will teach you how to safely practice yoga at home with livestreamed guided instruction. Feeling a need to take better care of yourself during this time of the pandemic? Come join in on your yoga mat at home as Abby Spotskey leads you through weekly yoga classes for the month of July. In these live online classes, using the technology of Zoom, you remain in the comfort and security of your home as we work collectively on yogic breathing techniques, increasing flexibility, cultivating strength along with ways to calm down our busy minds. All classes will be recorded and available for viewing at your convenience during the month of July. https://go.evvnt.com/659259-0.
NAU Virtual Summer Seminar Series: Taking My German Father to a Former Nazi Labor Camp: 5:30-7 p.m. 928-523-2672. Free. Northern Arizona University’s Summer Seminar Series features an eclectic set of engaging topics highlighting the talent and diversity of faculty, visiting scholars and experts in the community. https://go.evvnt.com/651689-0.
All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!