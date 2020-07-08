Streaming | Cosmic Coffee, Cup No. 16 | Pluto and the Great Planet Debate: 9-10 a.m. Lowell Observatory Youtube Channel, https://youtu.be/LI0flPMJifk , Flagstaff. Cosmic Coffee explores a different topic in astronomy or planetary science each week. This week, Lowell Observatory Director Dr. Jeff Hall speaks with Lowell Astronomer Dr. Gerard van Belle, who was present for the fateful 2006 IAU vote that changed the planetary status of Pluto. This episode comes just 5 days before the 5th anniversary of New Horizons' flyby of Pluto on July 14, 2015. Lowell Observatory, info@lowell.edu , 928-774-3358. https://youtu.be/LPeOmCgbWs8 .

Introduction to Yoga at Home: 9 a.m. 928-774-9010. $40. This four-week series will teach you how to safely practice yoga at home with livestreamed guided instruction. Feeling a need to take better care of yourself during this time of the pandemic? Come join in on your yoga mat at home as Abby Spotskey leads you through weekly yoga classes for the month of July. In these live online classes, using the technology of Zoom, you remain in the comfort and security of your home as we work collectively on yogic breathing techniques, increasing flexibility, cultivating strength along with ways to calm down our busy minds. All classes will be recorded and available for viewing at your convenience during the month of July. https://go.evvnt.com/659259-0.