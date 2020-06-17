Wednesday, June 17
Stand Tall -- Don't Fall Virtual edition: Now in videoconferencing/Zoom format. Call 928-863-0595 to get the link. 2-3 p.m. Want to improve your balance? Your mood? Your flexibility and coordination? Your mental clarity? This class is unique so come check it out.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: Make your game night legendary. Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh until it hurts, and connect with friends near and far. www.letsroam.com/roam_from_home/virtual_game_night?utm_source=event_brite_free_game.
Thursday, June 18
NAU Virtual Summer Seminar Series: The Search for Water on Mars: Flagstaff. 928-523-2672. 5:30-7 p.m., Free. Northern Arizona University’s Summer Seminar Series features an eclectic set of engaging topics highlighting the talent and diversity of faculty, visiting scholars and experts in the community. For event details, Zoom meeting link and series schedule, visit http://bit.ly/2I6MFTM
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Editions: 12-1:30 p.m. Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library. We will be meeting vrtually on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime to write and discuss. Email flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com for the link to join our virtual writers cave. https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
Streaming | Interactive Stargazing: 9-10 p.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel, https://youtu.be/2IKI_LPqoSM. Interactive StargazingJoin Lowell Observatory educators at the Giovale Open Deck Observatory (https://lowell.edu/godo) for a guided, interactive observing session. After showcasing some planned celestial objects through our 14″ PlaneWave CDK telescope, we'll let you choose which objects to see next via YouTube's chat function. It's stargazing, reimagined.
Streaming | Astronomy on Tap Trivia Night: 6-7 p.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel, https://youtu.be/lyBiV7Dk4sg. Astronomy on Tap Trivia NightPut your astronomy knowledge to the test! Join us on Thursday, June 18 at 6 p.m. AZ/PT for Astronomy on Tap — Virtual Trivia Night! This live streamed event will feature 3 separate rounds of astronomy trivia. Each of these 3 rounds will be based on a past Youtube live streams: For the best experience, we recommend watching the stream on a computer or Smart TV and using your smartphone to answer questions. Winners get special prizes!
Virtual tour: See what's new at the museum: 2-2:30 p.m. Museum Of Northern Arizona, 3101 N Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff. We've taken advantage of the shut down to make improvements to the exhibits building, from cleaning the rafters to replacing worn carpet and bringing the gift shop and bookstore together in a single space. Join Membership Manager Nic Beckett for a virtual tour of the renewed museum and learn how we are preparing for a safe reopening, when the time comes. 928-774-5213. http://musnaz.org.
NAU Virtual Summer Seminar Series: The Search for Water on Mars 5:30-7 p.m. 928-523-2672. Free. Northern Arizona University’s Summer Seminar Series features an eclectic set of engaging topics highlighting the talent and diversity of faculty, visiting scholars and experts in the community. For event details, Zoom Meeting link and series schedule, visit http://bit.ly/2I6MFTM.
All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!