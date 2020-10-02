Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.

Friday, Oct. 2

Dreaming Under the Stars at the Orpheum Theater Featuring: Ill Divo, Jaybird, Jean Jacket: 7:30 p.m. Orpheum Presents, 15 W Aspen Ave, Flagstaff. The Orpheum Theater presents: Under the Stars at The Orpheum TheaterWith our COVID-safe protocols developed and in place, we are excited to announce a new series of outdoor, live events. Under the Stars at The Orpheum Theater will be held in The Orpheum Theater's private lot.Join us for a night of down tempo electronica from Ill Divo, Jaybird, and Jean Jacket.Tickets are very limited to keep social distancing a priority. A ticket purchase will reserve your seats, but your personal pod placement will be first come first serve.You will receive a follow-up email upon purchase that will breakdown the timeline for the night and COVID-safe protocols, but if you have questions, please don't hesitate to reach out to us. Molly Baker, marketing.orpheum@gmail.com, (928) 556-1580. $40-$80. www.orpheumflagstaff.com/e/under-the-stars-at-the-orpheum-theater-ill-divo-jaybird-jean-jacket-122327046489/.