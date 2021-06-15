Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Tuesday, June 15
Body Wisdom Qigong class: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928-525-6112 or at ka_star33@yahoo.com. for more information and to receive the link for the class.
Boys GameBreaker Lacrosse Camp at Northern Arizona University:
Northern Arizona University, 1899 S. San Francisco St., Flagstaff; 800-944-7112; Free; ; http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fflagstaff-az%2Fsports-health%2Fcamps%2Fboys-gamebreaker-lacrosse-camp-at-northern-arizona-university-2021?cmp=39-34-464039.
47th Annual Arizona Rural Health Conference - Hybrid Conference:
7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; High Country Conference Center, 201 W. Butler Ave., Flagstaff; $1,500 to $500; The AzRHC is one of the longest continually running rural health conference in the U.S. Join us virtually or in-person in Flagstaff, AZ; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/47th-annual-arizona-rural-health-conference-hybrid-conference-tickets-150781755289.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Wednesday, June 16
Wednesday Weed Pulls at Picture Canyon!: 7-10 a.m.; Picture Canyon Natural and Cultural Preserve, Flagstaff; 928-213-2154; Join volunteers from the Picture Canyon Working Group to remove invasive weeds at Picture Canyon every other Wednesday from May through August; https://go.evvnt.com/798947-0.
Downtown Community Market: 4 p.m.- 8 p.m.; Heritage Square, Flagstaff; 928-853-2382; A lively outdoor evening farmers market; https://go.evvnt.com/792999-0.
Time with Spring in Casita Azul with Margeaux Bestard: 6-8 p.m. The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. Time with Spring in Casita Azul. A collection of photographs on the power of love and time, how it keeps a hold on life with Margeaux Bestard. Online Preview, PreSale | June 15th, Opens at 3 pm.Exhibiting: June 16 - July 31. Virtual Opening | Wednesday, June 16th, 5:30pm PST, Facebook Live Opening Reception Wednesday, June 16th, 6-8 pm. 10% of sales from Time with Spring in Casita Azul will go to Grand Canyon Youth. Grand Canyon Youth offers educational outdoor expeditions that connect young people to the transformative power of the rivers and canyons of the Southwest.Visiting Hours for the Exhibiton: Thursday - Saturday 11 am - 6 pm, Available by appointment other times.All artwork can be viewed online at www.theheartbox.space Jill Sans, theheartboxart@gmail.com, 928-600-6290. https://www.theheartbox.space/junejuly-2021.
