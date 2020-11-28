Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Saturday, Nov. 28
What is Kadampa Temple for World Peace?: In Person: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. International Kadampa Retreat Center Grand Canyon, 6701 E Mountain Ranch Road, Williams. Are you wondering what is the Kadampa Temple for World Peace? Come check it out. Everyone is welcome! Michelle Gauthier, publicity@meditationinnorthernarizona.org, 9286376232.$5. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/whatisthekadampaworldpeacetemple.
Codependent Anonymous: 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Eastburn Education Center, Building #027, Northern Arizona University, 639 Riordan Ranch St., Flagstaff; (907)-957-0556; We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy; https://go.evvnt.com/638661-0.
Winter Wonderland "Night of Lights": 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Downtown Flagstaff, 6 E. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; With this new "kick off" lighting event, you can be anywhere in Downtown Flagstaff to see the holiday lights turn on! The lights will turn on at approximately 5:30pm on November 28th. https://go.evvnt.com/709434-0.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915313608.
HereAfter with Eric Retterbush and Heather Allison: 1-6 p.m.; The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., #1b, Flagstaff; Free; HereAfter is a collection of photographs reminiscent of photography styles of the past by Heather Allison and Eric Retterbrush; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hereafter-with-eric-retterbush-and-heather-allison-tickets-126620301731.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555801378.
Sunday, Nov. 29
Open Mic Sunday: 2-8 p.m.; The Museum Club, 3404 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; 928-310-2333; Our stage is your stage every Sunday with our open mic; https://go.evvnt.com/639405-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555801378.
